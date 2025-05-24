What’s A Bixie, And Why Do We Love It?

A hybrid between a bob and a pixie! Here are 7 styles you could get

Sanya Dahiya
May 24, 2025, 11:27 AM

Curled Bangs Bixie

Perfect with the delightful tousled layers and gorgeous curls

Bixie with Micro Bangs

What's more 90's than micro bangs?

Tousled Bixie

Angled layers complement the sweeping fringe seamlessly

Textured Bixie

A little bit disco, a little bit of a '70s vibe

Straight Bixie

Straight but voluminous: the perfect combination

Bouncy Bixie

This is what Sabrina meant when she said, “Short N' Sweet.”

Styled Bixie

Complete the look with a zig-zag headband to give you that edgy vibe