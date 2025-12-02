What’s New On OTT This Week (Dec 1–7)

Your ultimate guide to OTT releases this week, packed with blockbusters, thrillers, documentaries and festive specials

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Oh. What. Fun

A cheerful holiday special filled with festive energy, slice of life sweetness and seasonal chaos. If you’re searching for OTT releases this week that match your holiday mood, this is it.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

The Girlfriend

A revenge drama starring Rashmika Mandanna; will be available on Netflix from 5 December 2025 (in several Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam).

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Thamma

A vampire-supernatural horror-comedy from Maddock Films; available for early-access rental on Amazon Prime Video from 2 December 2025, with full streaming from 16 December.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Sean Combs

A hard-hitting documentary examining the controversies surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs, streaming on Netflix this week.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

Meghan Markle hosts a warm, festive special filled with heartfelt stories and holiday charm, streaming on Netflix this week.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Troll 2

A dark fantasy-adventure rooted in Norse folklore, arriving on Netflix worldwide from 1 December 2025

Photo Credit : Pinterest

The Bad Guys 2

The mischievous pack returns in this animated comedy caper. Expect slick heists, sharp humour and a breezy plot—perfect for your OTT release this week binge.

Photo Credit : Pinterest