What’s New On OTT This Week (Dec 1–7)
Your ultimate guide to OTT releases this week, packed with blockbusters, thrillers, documentaries and festive specials
A cheerful holiday special filled with festive energy, slice of life sweetness and seasonal chaos. If you’re searching for OTT releases this week that match your holiday mood, this is it.
A revenge drama starring Rashmika Mandanna; will be available on Netflix from 5 December 2025 (in several Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam).
A vampire-supernatural horror-comedy from Maddock Films; available for early-access rental on Amazon Prime Video from 2 December 2025, with full streaming from 16 December.
A hard-hitting documentary examining the controversies surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs, streaming on Netflix this week.
Meghan Markle hosts a warm, festive special filled with heartfelt stories and holiday charm, streaming on Netflix this week.
A dark fantasy-adventure rooted in Norse folklore, arriving on Netflix worldwide from 1 December 2025
The mischievous pack returns in this animated comedy caper. Expect slick heists, sharp humour and a breezy plot—perfect for your OTT release this week binge.