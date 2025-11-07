What’s New? Unmissable OTT Premieres On Every Platform
From crime thrillers to heartfelt dramas and epic finales, here’s your watchlist of the most-awaited OTT releases that promise binge-worthy weekends ahead.
Shefali Shah is back as DCP Vartika in a gripping new season that dives deeper into Delhi’s dark realities and the pursuit of justice.
The gang returns for their final showdown, expect higher stakes, darker twists, and one last ride into the Upside Down.
Manoj Bajpayee is back as Srikant Tiwari, balancing espionage and everyday chaos in a season packed with action, wit, and high-stakes drama.
Ruby and James return, navigating love, secrets, and ambition in this addictive mix of romance and drama set against elite university life.
The legacy continues as humans and dinosaurs collide once again. Expect jaw-dropping visuals, new threats, and a thrilling return to the wild world of Jurassic adventure.
A mother’s world shatters when her son vanishes without a trace. This gripping thriller unravels secrets, lies, and the dark side of trust.
Rani Bharti is back, fiercer and more determined than ever. This season dives deeper into the murky world of politics, power plays, and survival.
A heartfelt story of love, distance, and second chances, where two souls learn that sometimes, being a little apart brings you closer than ever.