When Life Gives You Eyelids, Draw Art

These graphic liner looks have us hooked! Grab your liners, brushes, and recreate your favourite ones

Sanya Dahiya
May 24, 2025, 11:23 AM
Photo Credit : ( instagram )

Swept Back, Almost Aerodynamic

Gives you that snatched look

Photo Credit : ( instagram )

Flowy, Like Water But Make It Cosmic

Underwater princess vibes!

Photo Credit : ( instagram )

Graphic Match

Curved gingham liner that serves major retro tennis energy

Photo Credit : ( instagram )

Space Euphoria

A cosmic romance, makes you feel like the center of the universe

Photo Credit : ( instagram )

Devil, But Make Him Hot

Cut crease in this hot crimson

Photo Credit : ( instagram )

Liner in Orbit

Acid green lids meet electric blue curls

Photo Credit : ( instagram )

A Fluttery Affair

Cosmic butterfly would be the best way to describe this

Photo Credit : ( instagram )