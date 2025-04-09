Want To Travel To The Coolest Movie Locations?

Join us on a globe-trotting adventure to discover the real-life spots where your favourite movies came to life—no ticket required!

Drushti Kadam
Apr 09, 2025, 01:29 PM

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland - Harry Potter Films

Ride the rails across a stunning Scottish viaduct where magic and adventure soar through misty mountains

Mehrangarh Fort, India - The Dark Knight Rises

Remember Bruce Wayne standing in front of a fort's ramparts? Re-live that emotion as you visit this majestic fortress where epic battles and breathtaking views collide in a land of history and legend

Notting Hill, London - Notting Hill

Wander through a colourful neighborhood where love, laughter, and cozy bookshops fill the air

Skopelos, Greece - Mamma Mia!

If you loved the movie, escape to a stunning Greek island where sun, sea, and song come together in perfect harmony

Lancaster House, UK - The Crown

Get a real-life regal feel as you step inside this place where history and royalty come to life in opulent halls and grand staircases

Katz's Deli, New York - When Harry Met Sally

Indulge in a timeless New York experience where a famous scene served up more than just a pastrami on rye

Petra, Jordan - Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade

Fan of the Indiana Jones series? Venture into a hidden city carved in stone, where adventure and ancient wonders await at every turn

The Lighthouse Cafe, LA - La La Land

Swing by a cozy café where dreams, music, and romance blend into the perfect Los Angeles sunset