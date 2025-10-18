Which Blazer Style Is Right For You?

Winter’s around the corner — time to turn up the style and upgrade your wardrobe with these statement blazers that redefine chic.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 18, 2025, 11:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

Longline Blazer

You know how polished a longline blazer looks — perfect for when you’re unsure what to wear but still want to look sharp at a formal do..

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Wrap-Style Blazer

Heading to the snow this winter? This wrap-style blazer is a must. Pair it with a turtleneck and high boots for effortless Audrey Hepburn charm.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )

Zebra Print Blazer

Serving major Mob Wife energy, this blazer is all about confidence and unapologetic style. Pair it with flared jeans, sleek heels, and sunnies.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

The Boyfriend Blazer

The one that looks like you’ve stolen from your boyfriend — and made it ten times chicer. Throw it over a bralette for a hint of rebellion.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

Collarless Blazer

This season’s blazer goes bold — no lapels, no fuss. Layer it over a slip dress or style with high-waisted trousers for effortless polish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @tarasutaria )

Business On The Go

If you want to be taken seriously, reach for a striped blazer — it means business with pencil skirts and pairs effortlessly with denim off-duty.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

The Blazer Dress

Serving major Clueless vibes, this green blazer dress brings playful power dressing to life — sharp, chic, and totally Cher Horowitz approved.

Photo Credit : ( Instagarm: @zendaya )