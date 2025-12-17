Who Is Ayesha Khan? From Bigg Boss To Dhurandhar Movie Stardom
From Bigg Boss to the Dhurandhar movie, Ayesha Khan’s rise is turning heads. Here’s everything you need to know about who she is, why she’s trending, and the full Dhurandhar cast.
Ayesha Khan is an Indian actress who works in Telugu and Hindi films. She gained wider recognition after Bigg Boss Season 17 and made her acting debut with Baalveer Returns, followed by films including Mukhachitram and, Om Bheem Bush.
She marked a significant milestone in her career with her debut in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.
Ayesha began her career in 2020 as a junior artist, making her television debut in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Birba in Baalveer Returns.
She made her film debut with the 2022 Telugu legal drama Mukhachitram, where she played the role of Maya Fernandez. The project marked her formal entry into regional cinema.
Om Bheem Bush came at a formative stage of Ayesha’s career, when she was transitioning from early television work to establishing herself in cinema.
Khan rose to widespread recognition after her breakout appearance as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 17.
She was also seen in Dhurandhar’s music video, where she commanded attention from the moment she entered the frame, delivering a performance that hinted at her promising range as an artist.
Since its December 2025 release, Dhurandhar has generated strong buzz as a spy action thriller inspired by real events.
Ayesha Khan is set to appear in upcoming projects, most notably Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, scheduled for a December 2025 release.