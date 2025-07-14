Will You Marry Me — Here?

It’s not official till there’s a ring and a killer backdrop. From snowy peaks to salty cliffs, here’s where I’m saying yes (with conditions).

Diya Jain
Jul 14, 2025, 02:45 PM
Photo Credit : ( Movie: The Proposal )

Hallstatt, Austria

Looks like a postcard, feels like a fairy tale. Just say the words, I'll say yes (and take credit for the location).

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

Windswept hair, crashing waves, and major main character energy. If you're not proposing here, you're missing the plot twist.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Kyoto, Japan

Blossoms falling, temples glowing, and me trying not to sob in a kimono. It’s timeless. You'd better give a diamond.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Gulmarg, Kashmir, India

Pine trees, powdered slopes, and cosy fireside moments. Just enough snow to make my yes feel cinematic.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Praia da Marinha, Portugal

Golden sand, turquoise water, and me waiting for a ring while pretending not to care. SPF 50 and commitment, please.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Tromsø, Norway

Northern Lights, cosy cabins, and a sparkly ring. Yes, I’m crying, and yes, it's frozen on my face.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Old Man of Storr, Isle of Skye

Moody, magical, and dramatic, just like my love story. Propose before the fog swallows us whole.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Wadi Rum, Jordan

Burning skies, red sand, and absolute silence until I scream yes.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Bedroom

Me in your tee, binge-watching trash TV. If you propose here, you’re the one. If the ring’s hidden in pizza, marry me twice.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )