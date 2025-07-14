Will You Marry Me — Here?
It’s not official till there’s a ring and a killer backdrop. From snowy peaks to salty cliffs, here’s where I’m saying yes (with conditions).
Looks like a postcard, feels like a fairy tale. Just say the words, I'll say yes (and take credit for the location).
Windswept hair, crashing waves, and major main character energy. If you're not proposing here, you're missing the plot twist.
Blossoms falling, temples glowing, and me trying not to sob in a kimono. It’s timeless. You'd better give a diamond.
Pine trees, powdered slopes, and cosy fireside moments. Just enough snow to make my yes feel cinematic.
Golden sand, turquoise water, and me waiting for a ring while pretending not to care. SPF 50 and commitment, please.
Northern Lights, cosy cabins, and a sparkly ring. Yes, I’m crying, and yes, it's frozen on my face.
Moody, magical, and dramatic, just like my love story. Propose before the fog swallows us whole.
Burning skies, red sand, and absolute silence until I scream yes.
Me in your tee, binge-watching trash TV. If you propose here, you’re the one. If the ring’s hidden in pizza, marry me twice.