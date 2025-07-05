Wimbledon 2025: The Best Celebrity Looks
It's all eyes on this year's tennis tournament - as celebrities arrive in refined silhouettes and breezy courtside chic.
While Nick Jonas embraced country club polish in a navy blazer and white slacks from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Priyanka chose a breezy halter dress from Ralph Lauren Collection. Coordinating white sandals completed her effortlessly crisp.
Olivia keeps it fresh in a mod red gingham dress from Ralph Lauren's SS00 collection, while Louis Partridge opted for a Wimbledon classic: a navy sport coat, khaki trousers, and a red-striped tie that subtly echoed Olivia’s gingham mini—an unspoken style sync.
David proves the power of a perfectly cut off-white silk-linen suit with a blue micro-stripe cotton shirt and chocolate brown tie. Tailoring that’s both timeless and Wimbledon-ready.
Princess Beatrice nods to Wimbledon tradition in a striped shirt skirt set with tiered ruffles and relaxed tailoring. A polished take on regal daytime dressing.
Eddie stays loyal to ivory tailoring with a mod black tie, while Hannah plays the foil in a deep red wrap dress. A couple’s style moment in perfect tonal contrast.
Cate wore a powder blue plaid double-breasted suit by Giorgio Armani, layered over a crisp shirt and finished with a crossbody Louis Vuitton bag. A quiet but commanding take on summer suiting.
In a full Dior ensemble, Leslie Mann embraced elegance in motion—a softly tailored dior butter yellow jacket layered over a sheer lace skirt. The look balanced structure and romance with quiet sophistication, echoing the maison’s classic codes of femininity.
Shay brings sweet structure in a periwinkle mini with white piping and ballet flats, while John echoes the palette with a micro-check blazer. A coordinated courtside nod to vintage prep.
Tom dials up soft tailoring in a muted sage green suit, paired with a polka-dotted tie and a crisp white bag. This is modern masculinity with a playful twist.