Winter Jackets for Women: Style Tips to Stay Warm and Trendy
Who says you can’t be chic when it’s cold? Here's your curated style sheet to this year’s warmest fashion moments.
For 2025, the oversized blazer emerges as a key staple beyond the usual.
While oversized puffers are trending, so are cropped versions that create a fashion-forward, structured silhouette.
Leather jackets make a comeback with renewed textures, sharper cuts, and unexpected colours that redefine the classic.
Layer traditional jackets and shawls over your saree for a warm, elegant, and comfortable put-together look.
A look that keeps you cosy, warm, and undeniably comfortable — with zero layering needed.
Wear your jacket as a dress, layer it for warmth, or leave it open for a relaxed vibe. Pair with accessories, boots for casual days or heels for a night out.
Mocha and chocolate brown are the favourites this year, among olive greens, beige, reds, and metallic finishes.
Stick to timeless neutrals, add bold pops of colour, layer smartly, choose quality fabrics, and have fun experimenting with textures and silhouettes.
Beat the chill in style with stand-out pieces that keep you snug and stylish.