Winter Style Inspirations Straight from Priyanka Chopra
It’s no secret that Priyanka Chopra has perfected the art of winter layering. From snug knits to all-out glamour, every look is a masterclass in effortless style.
It’s no secret that Priyanka Chopra has perfected the art of winter layering. From snug knits to all-out glamour, every look is a masterclass in effortless style.
Priyanka’s ivory Indo-Western co-ord is proof that neutral tones can steal the spotlight. Effortless, elegant, and impossible to ignore!
This Ralph Lauren belted Fall 2025 ensemble captures power and poise in one look — timeless tailoring at its finest.
Oversized coats, statement bags and boots built for boarding in style - Priyanka proves the details make all the difference.
Muted glam reigns supreme! Think hoops, flushed cheeks, and a nude lip for that subtle winter radiance.
Whether it’s a chic crop top layered under a jacket or wide-leg trousers paired with statement sunglasses, PC's transit-ready ensembles are the definition of understated glamour.
The actor makes a case for winter pastels in a periwinkle plaid Dior sweater — cosy meets couture in the chicest way.
Soft textures, bold statements. Fur trims and accents take Priyanka's winter looks to ultra-luxurious heights.
From trenches to capes, her coats do the talking — drama, structure, and undeniable star power.
The best part about our Desi Girl's looks is that they're endlessly adaptable. This is your sign to channel her winter charm!