Witness A Pink Paradise: Cherry Blossom Hotspots To Visit Around The World
Mystical and magical, here's where to go to enjoy nature celebrating the arrival of spring
A tradition as old as time, watch as the 'sakura' turns Maruyama Park pink
The city of love embraces pink and all things spring at Luxembourg Gardens
Don't forget to step away from the city lights; a picnic at Namsan Mountain is a definite to-do
Rosendal's Garden is the perfect spot to soak in the beauty of blooming cherry blossoms.
With breathtaking views and a stunning display of cherry blossoms, Stanley Park never fails to impress
It's a postcard-pretty scene as the city of marble and glass is painted pink at Tidal Basin
Get lost in the vibrant maze of trees at Auburn Botanic Gardens, where you'll be embraced in not just pink, but yellow and auburns, too
