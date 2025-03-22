Witness A Pink Paradise: Cherry Blossom Hotspots To Visit Around The World

Mystical and magical, here's where to go to enjoy nature celebrating the arrival of spring

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 22, 2025, 01:12 PM

Kyoto, Japan

A tradition as old as time, watch as the 'sakura' turns Maruyama Park pink

Paris, France

The city of love embraces pink and all things spring at Luxembourg Gardens

Seoul, South Korea

Don't forget to step away from the city lights; a picnic at Namsan Mountain is a definite to-do

Stockholm, Sweden

Rosendal's Garden is the perfect spot to soak in the beauty of blooming cherry blossoms.

Vancouver, Canada

With breathtaking views and a stunning display of cherry blossoms, Stanley Park never fails to impress

Washington DC, USA

It's a postcard-pretty scene as the city of marble and glass is painted pink at Tidal Basin

Sydney, Australia

Get lost in the vibrant maze of trees at Auburn Botanic Gardens, where you'll be embraced in not just pink, but yellow and auburns, too