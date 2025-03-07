Women's Day-Beauty Edition: Gifts To Make Your Special Lady Feel Loved

Boys, step up your game. This guide is about to make finding the perfect present for her, a breeze.

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 07, 2025, 10:59 AM

The Body Shop Refreshing Shower Gel Trio

Refresh, nourish, and glow with this dreamy shower gel trio—because her skin deserves the best!

Swiss Beauty Modern Rani Vanity

Gift the queens in your life a power-packed makeup set. It's got everything from primer to setting spray.

Forest Essentials Opulence Bath Essentials Gift Box

Comes with a scented soap and shower gel, after bath oil, body cream, perfume, body mist and scented candle, to give her the perfect spa experience.

Vahdam India Blush Assorted Teas Gift Set

Gift your tea-obsessed princess a hamper with three premium teas to give her a glow inside out.

Calvin Klein's One Essence

A scent as bold and timeless as she is. This fresh, empowering fragrance lasts all day, and is just the right balance of intense and easy-going.

Stapleberry Babygirl Giftbox

If your girl loves adding a pop of fun to her hair, this hamper of 12 assorted scrunchies is just apt.

Samah Elixr

Give her the gift of glow with these 12 powerful superfoods for beauty, balance, and badass immunity.

Mount Lai Jade Massaging Comb

She'll love the joy of relaxation because her hair deserves nothing less than royal treatment.

Muse By Coco De Mer Pleasure Balls

Tease please, and surprise her. Silky smooth pleasure balls make for the perfect gift (for both of you).