Women's Watches To Watch Out For

In a world obsessed with vintage, these new timepieces offer a modern take. Will they be just as coveted?

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Aug 01, 2025, 06:05 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@priyankachopra )

Swarovski's Octagon Cut Bracelet

Swarovski offers the Octagon watch bracelets in several colours which radiate freshness due to the beautiful duo of crystal and stainless steel used to craft them.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Swarovski.com )

Versace's Medusa Jewel 34mm

You can never go wrong with gold and green. This one's an elegant and a great choice to pair with western as well as traditional outfits.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Farfetch.com )

Omega's Speedmaster 38

There's a sense of power and calm that its form and the blue colour showcase respectively. Definitely a must-wear to meetings and key professional events.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Omegawatches.com )

Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak In Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Openworked

A unique, muted rose gold, and intricate craftsmanship make this timepiece undeniably alluring.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Audemarspiguet.com )

Movado's Moda

I'm not a big fan of mixing silver and gold colours but the simplicity and luxury that Movado brings with this piece is simply irresistible.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Movado.com )

Rolex's Day-Date 40

Another pick in rose gold; this one is great for occasions taking place during the day and even better if it's a date!

Photo Credit : ( Website/Rolex.com )

Fob Paris

The cuff and the dial of this watch completely stood out because of the abstraction and experimentation going on with the form and the texture.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Farfetch.com )

Jaeger-LeCoultre's Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds

Made of 18 carats and pink gold, this one looks vintage, has a poetic charm to it, and makes for a wonderful gift.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Jaeger-lecoultre.com )

Daniel Wellington's Quadro 5-Link Evergold

A soft rectangular dial with a classic gold wrist band; I do wish this beauty were available in silver. Nonetheless, the range also consists of watches with timeless oval dials which add a wonderful nostalgic feel to the pieces.

Photo Credit : ( Website/in.danielwellington.com )

Philipp Plein's Bicolor Dial Quartz

A crystal-studded dial, mix of gold and silver, and overall chunky and maximalist designs, Phillip Plein is great for when you want your wrist to do both, ticking and the talking!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/Justwatches.com )