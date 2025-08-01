Women's Watches To Watch Out For
In a world obsessed with vintage, these new timepieces offer a modern take. Will they be just as coveted?
Swarovski offers the Octagon watch bracelets in several colours which radiate freshness due to the beautiful duo of crystal and stainless steel used to craft them.
You can never go wrong with gold and green. This one's an elegant and a great choice to pair with western as well as traditional outfits.
There's a sense of power and calm that its form and the blue colour showcase respectively. Definitely a must-wear to meetings and key professional events.
A unique, muted rose gold, and intricate craftsmanship make this timepiece undeniably alluring.
I'm not a big fan of mixing silver and gold colours but the simplicity and luxury that Movado brings with this piece is simply irresistible.
Another pick in rose gold; this one is great for occasions taking place during the day and even better if it's a date!
The cuff and the dial of this watch completely stood out because of the abstraction and experimentation going on with the form and the texture.
Made of 18 carats and pink gold, this one looks vintage, has a poetic charm to it, and makes for a wonderful gift.
A soft rectangular dial with a classic gold wrist band; I do wish this beauty were available in silver. Nonetheless, the range also consists of watches with timeless oval dials which add a wonderful nostalgic feel to the pieces.
A crystal-studded dial, mix of gold and silver, and overall chunky and maximalist designs, Phillip Plein is great for when you want your wrist to do both, ticking and the talking!