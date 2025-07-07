World Chocolate Day : 7 Films To Indulge In (Yes, Willy Wonka Is On The List)
Because what better excuse to binge on chocolate and cinema than Chocolate Day?
Let’s get the obvious one out of the way. Tim Burton’s film is a fantastical, slightly darker retelling of Roald Dahl’s classic. With Johnny Depp’s quirky portrayal of Willy Wonka and a factory built on edible dreams, it’s the ultimate pick.
While not entirely about chocolate, it is sugar, spice and everything nice. The marmalade-loving bear’s misadventures feel like a rich dessert on a rainy Sunday. Plus, there’s a scene involving a bakery escape and plenty of sweet treats to keep the cravings going.
This Mexican romantic drama weaves magical realism with food, love and rebellion. The protagonist pours her emotions into her cooking, often involving rich, sensual dishes that affect those who eat them. Think chocolate with a side of longing.
Set in a sleepy French village, Chocolat stars Juliette Binoche as a mysterious chocolatier who opens a shop during Lent. Cue moral mayhem, melting truffles and romance with Johnny Depp (again). It’s indulgent, slow-burn storytelling with cocoa at its core.
This food-forward film isn’t strictly about chocolate, but the sensory richness is undeniable. Watching Helen Mirren and Manish Dayal spar (and cook) across cultural lines will have you reaching for a dessert menu faster than you can say “Michelin star.”
A heartwarming film that switches between Julia Child’s journey to culinary greatness and a modern woman blogging her way through Child’s cookbook. Chocolate soufflés, cakes, and French desserts make regular appearances, and Meryl Streep is a delight, obviously.
No Chocolate Day list would be complete without that iconic cake scene. Bruce Bogtrotter’s showdown with a monstrous chocolate cake is as much about rebellion as it is about indulgence. Justice never tasted so sweet.