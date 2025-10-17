Wrap Your Love In Sweetness This Diwali
Some gifts aren’t just exchanged — they’re remembered. From decadent mithais to thoughtful festive keepsakes, these pieces are designed to make every exchange unforgettable.
An indulgence of mithai, truffles, macarons, and luxe teas — paired with festive keepsakes for those who love gifting in style.
Spiced dry fruits, artisanal chocolates, handmade macarons, and nut cakes — a blend of nostalgia, and indulgence.
Marriott turns gifting into an art form — mithais in gold, nuts and candles that outshine the diyas. Because festive feels deserve extra sparkle.
For the chocolate lover — a decadent mix of mini cookies, almond biscotti, and fudge brownies that’s pure indulgence in every bite.
For the one who deserves nothing less than luxe, this hamper is a treasure trove of artisanal chocolates, premium nuts, and scented candles.
For the one who cherishes tradition, a decadent mix of artisanal mithais and spiced nuts, crafted to sweeten every festive moment.
Sweet, salty, and oh-so-festive — the Diwali Hamper packs mawa peda, corn chivda, and The Great Indian Toffee for the perfect gifting mix.
Who doesn’t love a good crunch? From Kunafa Brittle to Roca Gold, every bite blends nuts, caramel, and luxury — as magical as a phooljhadis night.
From Baileys-infused bites to DIY chocolate kits, SMOOR’s Diwali edit is pure indulgence. It is a blend of tradition and irresistible sweetness.