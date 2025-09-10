Yoga for High Blood Pressure: Anshuka Parwani’s Expert Guide

The celebrity yoga guru shares simple, effective moves to keep high blood pressure in check, breath by breath.

Diya Jain
Sep 10, 2025, 05:01 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anshukayoga )

What Is High Blood Pressure?

Think of high BP as pressure building in your body’s pipes. It’s more common than you think and easier to manage than it sounds.

Photo Credit : ( Shutterstock )

Anshuka Parwani’s Holistic Approach

It’s never just one pose or one breath. Parwani blends yoga, mudras, and mindful living to tackle high BP from all sides.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anshukayoga )

Apana Vayu Mudra: The Lifesaving Mudra

Known as the lifesaving mudra, this simple hand gesture calms the heart, regulates pressure, and melts away hidden tension.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anshukayoga )

How To Perform Apana Vayu Mudra

Sit quietly, bring your fingers together into the mudra, and breathe deeply. A few mindful minutes can reset your system.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anshukayoga )

Benefits Of Apana Vayu Mudra

From easing stress to regulating the heart, this mudra is proof that sometimes the smallest practices create the biggest shifts.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anshukayoga )

Quick And Easy: 5-Minute Practice

No time? No excuse. Just five minutes a day with this mudra can help bring calm to both body and mind.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anshukayoga )

Consistent Practice For Long-Term Benefits

The secret? Consistency. A few minutes daily builds lasting changes for your heart, your health, and your peace of mind.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anshukayoga )

Share The Knowledge

If your parents or friends have high BP, pass this on. A small practice worth sharing could help more than you think.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anshukayoga )