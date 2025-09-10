Yoga for High Blood Pressure: Anshuka Parwani’s Expert Guide
The celebrity yoga guru shares simple, effective moves to keep high blood pressure in check, breath by breath.
Think of high BP as pressure building in your body’s pipes. It’s more common than you think and easier to manage than it sounds.
It’s never just one pose or one breath. Parwani blends yoga, mudras, and mindful living to tackle high BP from all sides.
Known as the lifesaving mudra, this simple hand gesture calms the heart, regulates pressure, and melts away hidden tension.
Sit quietly, bring your fingers together into the mudra, and breathe deeply. A few mindful minutes can reset your system.
From easing stress to regulating the heart, this mudra is proof that sometimes the smallest practices create the biggest shifts.
No time? No excuse. Just five minutes a day with this mudra can help bring calm to both body and mind.
The secret? Consistency. A few minutes daily builds lasting changes for your heart, your health, and your peace of mind.
If your parents or friends have high BP, pass this on. A small practice worth sharing could help more than you think.