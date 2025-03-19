'You' Has Us All On A Chokehold. Here's Why!

From Joe's chilling charm to the mind-blowing plot twists, here’s why the season finale in April is about to break us.

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 19, 2025, 12:35 PM

Joe Goldberg’s Charm (And Creepiness)

Let’s be honest: Penn Badgley’s portrayal of Joe is equal parts terrifying and oddly captivating. How can someone make stalking seem this… compelling?

The Twisted Plot Twists

Just when you think you’ve figured it out, 'You' hits you with a curveball that makes you question everything. Trust issues? Blame this show.

The Female Leads Always Steal The Show

From Beck to Love and Marienne, the women in Joe’s life are layered, complex, and often way smarter than he gives them credit for.

Social Media Commentary

Joe’s stalking methods make you rethink every post, tag, and follow. Suddenly that private account doesn’t feel so private.

Joe’s Inner Monologue = A Whole Experience

Hearing Joe’s thoughts gives you a front-row seat to his twisted logic—and it’s honestly disturbing how much it makes sense sometimes.

The Fashion Moments

Low-key, the wardrobe department is underrated. From Love’s chic LA fits to Joe’s signature baseball cap disguise, the fashion game is strong.

Dark Humour That Hits Hard

The show manages to make you laugh while simultaneously horrifying you. How is that even possible?

The Psychological Depth

It’s not just about Joe’s obsession—it’s about trauma, manipulation, and the dark corners of the human mind. Deep, right?

The Cliffhangers

Every season leaves us gasping, and the upcoming finale promises to tie (or untie) every loose end. We’re not ready, but we need to know.