Your Guide To Drip & Drama At Lollapalooza
Whether you’re here for the indie sleaze, Y2K shimmer, or straight-up chaos, your outfit needs to match the energy. Think bold prints, oversized everything, and accessories that scream main character.
Whether you’re here for the indie sleaze, Y2K shimmer, or straight-up chaos, your outfit needs to match the energy. Think bold prints, oversized everything, and accessories that scream main character.
Graffiti-core joggers that give IDC energy. Wear with a plain tee and let the pants do the cooking.
Denim, but make it sculpture. A structural masterpiece that eats every time.
Psychedelic sneaks made for stomping through every set. Funky, comfy, undefeated.
Sporty, slouchy, cobalt blue magic. Looks good oversized, feels even better.
Luxe, vibey, and just boujee enough. Block the sun, flex on everyone.
The chic way to do shimmer, pair with cargos and live your best Y2K fantasy.
For the astrology girlies, a dainty moon-phase moment, layered or solo.
Structured and sporty? Yes
{{ primary_category.name }}