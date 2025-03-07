Your Guide To Drip & Drama At Lollapalooza

Whether you’re here for the indie sleaze, Y2K shimmer, or straight-up chaos, your outfit needs to match the energy. Think bold prints, oversized everything, and accessories that scream main character.

Ekta Sinha
Mar 07, 2025, 11:03 AM

Balav's Lost My Shit Pants

Graffiti-core joggers that give IDC energy. Wear with a plain tee and let the pants do the cooking.

Thnwhn's Pleated Denim Tube

Denim, but make it sculpture. A structural masterpiece that eats every time.

Converse x Brain Dead Chuck 70

Psychedelic sneaks made for stomping through every set. Funky, comfy, undefeated.

Bawse's Long Sleeve Jersey

Sporty, slouchy, cobalt blue magic. Looks good oversized, feels even better.

Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza Sunglasses: Culture Circle

Luxe, vibey, and just boujee enough. Block the sun, flex on everyone.

Mauve Pink Shimmer Top

The chic way to do shimmer, pair with cargos and live your best Y2K fantasy.

AA Chandrama Necklace

For the astrology girlies, a dainty moon-phase moment, layered or solo.

Dash & Dot Dress

Structured and sporty? Yes