Your Next Read (Taylor's Version)
We've matched Taylor's albums to books that capture the same themes, emotions, and feelings (without any spoilers!)
A small-town romance about healing, heartbreak, and starting over, just like Taylor's early songs about growing up and first love.
A fearless love blooms amidst war and destiny, echoing the bold, heartfelt spirit of young love.
The book turns love into a royal competition, where every girl must speak now or lose her chance at a crown—and at love.
Explore the chaos, craving, and clarity that come with growing up, just like the emotional whirlwind that is Red.
Feel the love that feels impossible but right as Jane and August try to figure out a way to be together despite all odds.
With vengeance on her mind, watch as Celaena carves her name into the tapestry of men, sealing her reputation.
Get lost in the angst, the tension, the slow-burn yearning—as they set out to win someone else, only to discover each other.
They never quite say the right thing, yet can’t let go. Every glance is a question, every silence a scream. A love so fragile it keeps breaking—but never disappears.
Kya is soft and strong, wounded but wise, and deeply connected to the natural world.
Obsession, desire, delusion—she’s unraveling, but it’s beautiful. Dive into a love story that’s mythic, messy, and utterly mad.