Your Next Read (Taylor's Version)

We've matched Taylor's albums to books that capture the same themes, emotions, and feelings (without any spoilers!)

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 04, 2025, 05:07 PM
Taylor Swift - Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

A small-town romance about healing, heartbreak, and starting over, just like Taylor's early songs about growing up and first love.

Fearless -The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

A fearless love blooms amidst war and destiny, echoing the bold, heartfelt spirit of young love.

Speak Now- The Selection by Kiera Cass

The book turns love into a royal competition, where every girl must speak now or lose her chance at a crown—and at love.

Red- Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Explore the chaos, craving, and clarity that come with growing up, just like the emotional whirlwind that is Red.

1989- One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Feel the love that feels impossible but right as Jane and August try to figure out a way to be together despite all odds.

Reputation-Throne Of Glass By Sarah J. Maas

With vengeance on her mind, watch as Celaena carves her name into the tapestry of men, sealing her reputation.

Lover- She Gets The Girl by Rachel Lippincott and Alyson Derrick

Get lost in the angst, the tension, the slow-burn yearning—as they set out to win someone else, only to discover each other.

Evermore- Normal People by Sally Rooney

They never quite say the right thing, yet can’t let go. Every glance is a question, every silence a scream. A love so fragile it keeps breaking—but never disappears.

Folklore- Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Kya is soft and strong, wounded but wise, and deeply connected to the natural world.

The Tortured Poets Department -The Pisces by Melissa Broder

Obsession, desire, delusion—she’s unraveling, but it’s beautiful. Dive into a love story that’s mythic, messy, and utterly mad.

