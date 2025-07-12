Your Pool Bag Checklist For A Weekend Swim

Some of our fondest memories are holidays spent by the pool. Here's everything you need to make a pool day even more fun.

Siya Bhambwani
Jul 12, 2025, 11:37 AM

Victoria’s Secret Front-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit

Can't have a pool day without an uber flattering one piece! This nautical-inspired design channels timeless seaside charm

Marks And Spencer Geranium Body Cream

With chlorine comes a lot of fun and a lot of skin dryness. This will leave your skin feeling soft, silky smooth and fully moisturised

Charles & Keith Beryl Bucket Bag in Butter Yellow

Everyone needs one super fun, spacious pool bag and this minimalist number has detachable shoulder straps that offer multiple ways of wear

Biotop Professional 911 Quinoa Serum

The perfect lightweight, leave-in serum that helps hydrate and revitalise hair especially post-swim

BIRKENSTOCK Barbados EVA in Light Rose

Water-resistant and so freaking cute! Can't go wrong with this classic design

Armaf Club De Nuit Maleka Eau de Parfum

This floral, fruity fragrance is about to become your signature pool day scent

Miraggio Sea-Heart Charm

Perfect for all the water babies. Attach it to your bag or toiletry pouch for that extra oomph