Your Style Guide To Bandanas This Summer

The good ol' vintage hair accessory can lend your outfit a sense of cool—wrap it around your hair, twirl it around the neck or just drape it loose, it's a hot-season darling!

Ismat Tahseen
Apr 12, 2025, 09:00 AM

Leopard Print

If you've been obsessing over the classic animal print, you're absolutely on point

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Flower Power

Grab the sunnies and a floral bandana with your tank top and jeans

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Starry Style

Black and white always serves an ace and this one can go from day to evening

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Biker Chic

Bring out a dramatic red, already!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Paisley

An anytime look, paisleys elevate the casual outfit, for sure

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Stripe Away

We love this contrasting classic with a white linen shirt and faded denims

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Matchy In Red

Perfect for a moments amidst nature

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Top It Up

Let your look transition into a top with a larger bandana or scarf

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )