Your Summer Hair SOS: No-Sweat Styles That Actually Hold Up

Say goodbye to sticky necks and frizzy strands. These easy-breezy hairstyles are perfect for keeping cool, while still looking cute all summer long

Chanel Sequeira
May 03, 2025, 12:10 PM

Double Trouble Buns

Cute and totally effortless, this double bun style is the perfect go-to for those last-minute hair days

Ponytail Braid

Sleek yet playful, the ponytail braid keeps your hair secure and stylish all day long

Crowned In Braids

Elegance in a picture. This hairstyle is pure magic

The Braided Ponytail

Soft waves and a side braid, this look does it all

Messy French Bun

A laid-back classic that adds effortless charm to any look

The Claw Clip

Sometimes, all you need is a claw clip to hold up your hair. This one's a crowd favourite

Double Dutch Braids

Double the braids, double the fun. A classic!