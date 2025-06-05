Your Wardrobe, Your Vibe: Which Aesthetic Do You Belong To?
Your style is more than just clothes—it’s a mood, a mindset, and a mirror to your personality. Which aesthetic are you?
High heels, body-con dresses, big hair, dramatic makeup—always ready for the spotlight.
Sleek buns, gold hoops, fresh faces, neutrals, and minimalist basics. Think “effortlessly put together.”
Obsessed with a specific era—whether it’s 70s disco, 80s glam, or 90s minimalism. All about vintage influence with a twist.
Understated elegance. Cashmere, tailored trousers, silk blouses—quality over logos, always.
Feminine, romantic, and vintage-inspired. Ribbons, lace, puff sleeves, blush pinks, and ballet flats.
Graphic prints, cargos, sneakers, oversized fits. Cool, urban, and always trending.
Dreamy florals, prairie dresses, soft knits, and sun-dappled vibes. Your forest fairy dreams fulfilled.
Bold colours, loud prints, layers on layers, statement pieces—more is always more. Confidence in chaos.