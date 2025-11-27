You’re Using Sunscreen Wrong - Here’s What You Need To Fix Now!
You think you’re protected, but odds are, you’re missing some major SPF steps. Let’s fix that before the sun does the damage.
If you only wear SPF on “sunny” days, we need to talk. UV rays don’t take days off, even when it’s cloudy or you’re indoors.
Genetics isn't the only factor affecting ageing; visible skin ageing is caused by UV exposure. Sunscreen is your real anti-ageing hero.
One single layer won’t cut it. Your SPF fades faster than your coffee buzz, so reapply every few hours to stay truly protected.
Apply sunscreen 15–20 minutes before stepping out, and again right after lunch. Think of it as a midday reset.
A bad formula can leave you greasy, ghostly, or worse, unprotected. Your skin deserves better than that.
High-quality sunscreens blend seamlessly, feel weightless, and actually work.
Use two fingers’ worth for your face, don’t forget your ears and neck, and arms.
Go for SPF mists or powders to top up without smudging your glam. Take your friend's help if need be!
Make SPF a routine as important as brushing your teeth, as it’s the easiest way to future-proof your skin.
It’s simple: wear it, reapply it, and never skip it. You'll be glad you did.