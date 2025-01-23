Zendaya's Hairstyles To Bookmark

Take a look back to the red carpet queen Zendaya serving the most iconic hairstyles that will simply keep on making waves.

Jumbo Box Braids

The perfect accessory for this flirty red number.

A Blonde Blowout

It's giving old hollywood beauty and we are here for it.

Faux Locks

We'd love to see her as Ariel in another remake of 'The Little Mermaid.'

Waist Length Soft Curls

Dreamy and ethereal, you just cannot get more Zendaya than this.

Micro Bangs

Zendaya took the risqué micro bangs trend and took it a step further by making them geometric.

Elegant Cornrows

A chic protective hairstyle that had everyone fan-girling.

A Textured Bob

She served castle-core before castle-core was even a thing.

A Classic Slick-Back Number

Sometimes simple straight hair and symmetrical facial features is all you need.