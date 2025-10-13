Airport Looks Of Celebrities That Are Actually Wearable

These celebrity airport looks prove that comfort and style can travel together, effortless inspiration for flying in style even at 30,000 feet.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 13, 2025, 07:10 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Casual But Classic With A White Shirt And Denims

You can never go wrong with a white shirt and denim. Alia Bhatt masters the off-duty look, effortlessly blending casual ease with understated chic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

For The Ones Who Sleep Through Take-Off

Not a denim person? We’ve got you. Slip into a basic tee and comfy leggings , perfect for those who doze off the moment the flight takes off.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @shraddhakapoor )

Hoodies are a travel staple

When it comes to flying, hoodies are a wardrobe staple because comfort is non-negotiable on a long flight. Just throw one on, and you’re good to go.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

The Co-ord Set Formula

Got somewhere to be right after your flight? Go for a co-ord set and a basic shirt , effortless, polished, and ready for anything.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kritisanon )

The Classic Kurta Set

Kurta sets strike the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication, making them ideal for when you’re going the Indian route, opt for a breathable fabric like cotton.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

The Graphic Denim Jacket

A graphic denim jacket is all you need to look effortlessly cool while flying. The bonus? It keeps you comfortably warm while instantly elevating your outfit.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @janhvikapoor )

Your Turn To Fly In Style

Take inspiration from these celebrities if you’re someone who’s always on the go , flying in style and comfort.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )