Airport Looks Of Celebrities That Are Actually Wearable
These celebrity airport looks prove that comfort and style can travel together, effortless inspiration for flying in style even at 30,000 feet.
You can never go wrong with a white shirt and denim. Alia Bhatt masters the off-duty look, effortlessly blending casual ease with understated chic.
Not a denim person? We’ve got you. Slip into a basic tee and comfy leggings , perfect for those who doze off the moment the flight takes off.
When it comes to flying, hoodies are a wardrobe staple because comfort is non-negotiable on a long flight. Just throw one on, and you’re good to go.
Got somewhere to be right after your flight? Go for a co-ord set and a basic shirt , effortless, polished, and ready for anything.
Kurta sets strike the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication, making them ideal for when you’re going the Indian route, opt for a breathable fabric like cotton.
A graphic denim jacket is all you need to look effortlessly cool while flying. The bonus? It keeps you comfortably warm while instantly elevating your outfit.
Take inspiration from these celebrities if you’re someone who’s always on the go , flying in style and comfort.