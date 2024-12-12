About

The first issue of the Indian edition of Elle was the December 1996 issue. The magazine is published by Ogaan Publications Pvt. Ltd. Ogaan is based in Mumbai and has offices in New Delhi and Bangalore. As the world’s largest fashion magazine and media brand, ELLE inspires women to explore and celebrate style in all aspects of their lives with content that is inclusive and innovative. ELLE is provocative, bold, and daring—a much-needed escape offering women an injection of joy, surprise, and positivity.

