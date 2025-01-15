Lavie Joins Hands With Payal Singhal For Limited-Edition Premium Handbags

It is a collaboration that every woman’s dreams are made of - renowned designer Payal Singhal and Lavie have brought together their vision to create designer handbags for the modern woman. The limited-edition collection is a testament to Indian craftsmanship, blending artistry with trendy styles that are crafted with precision, resulting in a truly unique and exclusive offering. Launching on 15th January, this limited-edition collection will be available at Lavie and Payal Singhal stores, as well as on their official websites. Experience Payal Singhal’s signature prints brought to life on Lavie’s contemporary handbag designs that seamlessly blend traditional Indian motifs with modern aesthetics.

Co-inspired by Payal Singhal’s ambition and Lavie’s desire to step into the realm of designer bags, the collection will offer women an opportunity to carry art everywhere - be it for a family festivity, bridal occasions, or any social events to make a luxury statement. All the bags have been crafted from premium vegan leather, showcasing both brands’ commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Designed for bold, confident women who appreciate the fusion of modern style with traditional elegance, the collection will have prints to suit every preference – The Safari print, inspired by African jungle safaris, the Anar Mor print pays a tribute to the regal palaces of Jaipur, the Abutilon print draws from the serenity of an English summer garden while the Saras print is inspired by the grandeur of Mughal gardens.