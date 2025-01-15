subscribe
Fashion

Lavie Joins Hands With Payal Singhal For Limited-Edition Premium Handbags

The Payal Singhal x Lavie handbag edit is a celebration of the designer’s signature prints paired with the brand’s timeless design, offering luxurious and sustainable pieces for the modern woman.

| Team ELLE
handbag

It is a collaboration that every woman’s dreams are made of - renowned designer Payal Singhal and Lavie have brought together their vision to create designer handbags for the modern woman. The limited-edition collection is a testament to Indian craftsmanship, blending artistry with trendy styles that are crafted with precision, resulting in a truly unique and exclusive offering. Launching on 15th January, this limited-edition collection will be available at Lavie and Payal Singhal stores, as well as on their official websites. Experience Payal Singhal’s signature prints brought to life on Lavie’s contemporary handbag designs that seamlessly blend traditional Indian motifs with modern aesthetics.

handbag

Co-inspired by Payal Singhal’s ambition and Lavie’s desire to step into the realm of designer bags, the collection will offer women an opportunity to carry art everywhere - be it for a family festivity, bridal occasions, or any social events to make a luxury statement. All the bags have been crafted from premium vegan leather, showcasing both brands’ commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Designed for bold, confident women who appreciate the fusion of modern style with traditional elegance, the collection will have prints to suit every preference – The Safari print, inspired by African jungle safaris, the Anar Mor print pays a tribute to the regal palaces of Jaipur, the Abutilon print draws from the serenity of an English summer garden while the Saras print is inspired by the grandeur of Mughal gardens.

Handbag

“This collaboration with Payal Singhal marks a strategic move for Lavie as we expand into the designer segment. By combining our expertise in crafting functional, high-quality handbags with Payal Singhal's iconic prints, we’re offering a unique product that caters to the growing demand for accessible luxury. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal to continuously innovate and meet the evolving preferences of our customers while strengthening Lavie’s presence in the premium accessories market”, said Ayush Tainwala, CEO at Lavie.

 “Lavie was the perfect partner for this collaboration because they share my passion for blending artistry with practicality. Together, we’ve created something that allows women to express themselves through design while carrying pieces that are both beautiful and purposeful,” said Payal Singhal.


Priced Rs 4,000 onwards , the Payal Singhal x Lavie limited-edition collection will be available on the official Lavie website (www.lavieworld.com)  as well as the official Payal Singhal website (www.payalsinghal.com) and exclusive store.

