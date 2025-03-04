Tarun Tahiliani Brings His Timeless and Classic Luxury Bags Collection to Myntra Luxe

Not too long ago, the idea of owning a piece from an iconic designer like Tarun Tahiliani was a dream! Today, things are different. Thanks to the increasing disposable incomes of more people, higher digital penetration and accessibility through various channels, including e-commerce, aspirational brands, and designer pieces are seeing higher demand from across India. Fashion-forward shoppers are investing in timeless, unique pieces that enhance their wardrobe to reflect their love and appreciation for luxury while also reflecting their personal style. Tarun Tahiliani, a name synonymous with luxury, is at the heart of this shift. His latest collection of leather bags launched on Myntra Luxe, blends India’s rich heritage with a modern touch that speaks to the new generation of fashion lovers.

We caught up with Tarun and Myntra's CEO, Nandita Sinha, to chat about the collection launch, and what it means for the future of luxury in India.

Behind the Bags: Tarun Tahiliani & Nandita Sinha Talk Vision, Craft, and the Future of Fashion

Your 'India Modern' philosophy is central to this collection. How does it translate into these designs?

Tarun: We’ve naturally taken our ‘Indian modern’ design philosophy forward with fine leather bags in three or four tones that neutrally complement our collections. We’ve incorporated signature motifs like the jewel handle reminiscent of a bangle or kada onto the potli, blending heritage with contemporary elegance. The silhouettes stay classic, but details like antique gold finishes and refined metal trims add distinction. Comfort is key, from how the straps sit to how the bag feels in hand. Because functionality matters, we’ve designed practical closures, like those in the vanity bag, to keep essentials secure while maintaining style.

How do you see Myntra Luxe enabling luxury to reach a wider audience?

Nandita: In our endeavor to inspire people to express themselves through fashion, luxury as a space is evolving very strongly and we are associating with some of the best from the industry to make luxury fashion accessible to a broader audience in India, including those from deeper pockets of the country. Partnering with Tarun Tahiliani to launch this iconic luxury leather bag collection reflects Myntra’s commitment to serving the aspirations of millions of shoppers across India. Tarun’s designs embody timeless elegance and craftsmanship, making this collaboration truly special. The association is a step to cater to the rising demand for luxury fashion through Myntra Luxe while reinforcing Myntra as the go-to destination for a premium, personalized, and elevated shopping experience.

This marks your debut in the e-commerce space beyond your own brand. What made Myntra Luxe the ideal platform?

Tarun: Once the collection was ready, it was clear that Myntra Luxe would give us far greater reach than our own boutiques. We have always upheld international quality standards, and this partnership allows us to offer premium craftsmanship at competitive prices, making luxury more accessible.

Nandita, luxury e-commerce in India is booming. What are the key factors driving this growth, and how is Myntra Luxe playing a role in this journey?

Nandita: India’s growing appetite for luxury is being fueled by rising disposable incomes, digital expansion, and social media trends percolating to deeper corners of the country. Key categories like Indian luxury, especially wedding collections along with accessories like watches, bags, and premium beauty, are leading this shift. Catering to customers’ evolving needs for luxury products, we have expanded our offerings, with the selection of Myntra Luxe growing by 70% YoY in 2024 while the segment witnessed a 2X increase in demand YoY in the same year.

As luxury brands broaden their offerings, we remain committed to scaling our portfolio strategically, ensuring we stay ahead of evolving consumer preferences in the premium fashion landscape.

There’s a growing demand for luxury in India, even in non-metros. How does this collection cater to modern Indian consumers?

Tarun: I think bags, makeup, and perfumes are often entry points into luxury for aspirational shoppers, especially those emerging from non-metros. A statement bag, shoe, or belt can instantly elevate even the simplest cotton or khadi kurta, sari, or evening wear. The Indian fashion culture thrives on mixing and matching, and this collection reflects that versatility.

What were the key challenges in creating a collection that embodies luxury while remaining accessible?

Tarun: Perfecting the shapes was our biggest challenge. We collaborated with top-end factories and spent considerable time sourcing hardware from places like Asia and Europe, making careful choices to ensure we create products of exceptional quality, that will be loved and treasured for years to come.

What role does technology play in ensuring a premium shopping experience for luxury customers on Myntra Luxe?

Nandita: Our luxury-only app-in-app feature offers a tailored space for browsing luxury and designer brands. With a personalized shopping experience and seamless UI/UX, customers enjoy an end-to-end seamless shopping journey. Our pioneering AI and GenAI-powered tech provides tailored recommendations and enhances product discovery. Speed delivery options like M-Express (within 2-day delivery) and M-Now (delivery starting in 30 minutes, launched in Bengaluru) ensure a hassle-free shopping experience for customers without the need for any tradeoffs. With nearly 70 million active users, we’re continuously enhancing the offerings, providing an exceptional experience.

You’ve spoken about India’s deep-rooted love for luxury. Where do you see this space heading?

Tarun: The world came to India before British Rule for its love of luxury. At one point, India accounted for 25% of global GDP, with Bengal alone housing a million looms. Now, 75 years after independence, we’re working to restore what was lost. Weddings and celebrations show that India's love for luxury, textiles, and jewelry is unparalleled.

My brand is deeply rooted in India's modern design philosophy. As an Indian who works across the country, I understand what works for us here. We create clothes that are comfortable, feel good, and use a lot of hand-downs, which is our unique selling point. Ultimately, we aim to make products that are so beautiful that people buy less but buy better. That’s the true essence of luxury.

What’s next for Myntra Luxe? Any expansion plans in terms of offerings or new categories?

Nandita: We’re committed to growing Myntra Luxe into the go-to platform for premium fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Myntra Luxe is well poised to be the destination for all things luxury in India and customers can look forward to accessing some of the best brands and designer collections across different categories.

Luxury in India is no longer just red-carpet exclusive and has come a long way……from being something admired from a distance to something people now take pride in owning. The collaboration between Tarun Tahiliani and Myntra Luxe marks a shift in how we experience fashion, making timeless craftsmanship and heritage design more within reach. With Myntra Luxe bridging the gap, luxury is no longer out of bounds, it’s a part of the choices we make, the pieces we cherish, and the stories we carry with us.