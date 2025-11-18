Straight Hair? These 3 Trending Bob Haircuts Add Instant Volume And Shape

When it comes to getting a fresh bob haircut, stylists often talk about easy air-drying methods and embracing your natural texture as the defining quirks of the crop. However, for those born with pin-straight locks (or the many who opt for silk presses throughout the year) it can be tricky to envision how these trending short styles can work without natural movement or shape.

Luckily, we enlisted the help of expert hairdressers to identify the classic and modern bob haircuts that straight-haired individuals can actually enjoy this winter, many of which require little to no styling effort at all. No curls or waves? No problem.

The Best Bob Haircuts For Straight Hair

The Classic Box Bob

One of the most coveted bob styles of all time is the blunt, classic box bob: a one-length cut that sits around the jaw and avoids layering altogether.

'If you've got straight hair and want a bob, go for a clean box bob with minimal layering,' says hairdresser Sian Roscoe. 'Too many layers on super-straight hair can make it look choppy and unbalanced. To style, use Indola Volume Blow-Dry Spray and Light Mousse for hold, then rough-dry. Once dry, add a slight bend with straighteners or tongs and finish with a flexible hairspray.'

The Soft Layered Bob

If a completely sharp cut feels a little too graphic for everyday wear, you can achieve a more delicate effect with some strategic razoring throughout.

'The soft layered bob gives a slightly more relaxed feel and frames the face,' says backstage hair expert and celebrity stylist Anna Cofone. 'I usually prep with Authentic Beauty Concept Hydrate Lotionto keep the hair supple and hydrated before blow-drying with a round brush for a soft bend at the ends. Finish with a light mist of Authentic Beauty Concept Working Hairspray to keep it touchable and modern.'

The Graduated Bob

The '90s is having a major revival in hair form, and this asymmetrical cut was made for naturally ironed lengths.

'The graduated bob is the ultimate power haircut. It's cut shorter in the back and becomes gradually longer in the front, with a line that traces the contour of the jaw. It also features a graduated crown that gives an effortlessly chic result and accentuates the natural shape of the head,' hairdresser Mark Hayes previously shared with ELLE UK.

He recommends using a round brush, a volumising mousse, and a straightener on the ends to achieve a truly sleek, modern look.

