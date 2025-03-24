A First Look At The World Of Nespresso—Now Brewing In Delhi

For years, Indian coffee lovers have watched Nespresso boutiques pop up across the world, from Paris to Tokyo. Now, the wait is officially over. The iconic Swiss premium coffee brand has finally set up its first boutique in India, right in the heart of New Delhi—bringing its signature capsule-to-cup experience to a market that has long been brewing its own coffee culture.

Nestled in an upscale space at Select City Walk, Saket, the boutique isn’t just about picking up your next caffeine fix—it’s an immersive journey into what makes Nespresso a global pioneer in premium coffee. Every detail, from the sleek machines to the curated coffee blends, is designed to take your daily cup to the next level.

Why Now? Why India?

India’s love affair with coffee has been on a steady rise, moving beyond instant and filter brews into a more nuanced, experience- driven culture. Nespresso has been sourcing green coffee from India since 2011, working with over 2,000 farmers in Karnataka through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Programme. But bringing its signature boutiques to India marks a new chapter—one where global coffee craftsmanship meets local coffee appreciation.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, emphasises the shift in India’s coffee consumption habits, “I am very happy that Nespresso will soon be available for consumers, coffee aficionados, and coffee connoisseurs in India, to unlock new experiences and discover extraordinary coffees. In recent years, coffee consumption in India has witnessed a surge, with a discernible trend towards in-home consumption. A growing young population, exposure to global trends, and new experiences have established India as one of the fastest-growing coffee markets for Nestlé.”

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nespresso, echoes this sentiment, highlighting how Nespresso’s presence will elevate India’s coffee landscape, “Nespresso has always been about more than just coffee—it’s about an experience. After sourcing green coffee from India since 2011, I am excited to see the brand continue to grow in this promising coffee market. India’s vibrant coffee scene makes it the perfect place to open our boutique, where coffee lovers can explore, taste, and truly understand what goes into every Nespresso cup.”

Beyond the Boutique: An Evening of Coffee, Reimagined

To mark the launch, Nespresso hosted an exclusive evening where coffee was transformed into art. From expert-led masterclasses to coffee-infused cocktails, the event celebrated the versatility, craftsmanship, and innovation that define the brand. Guests got a firsthand look at how Nespresso blends tradition with technology—proving that whether you take your coffee black, foamy, iced, or spiked, there’s a signature Nespresso moment for everyone.

What’s Next?

With its first boutique open in Delhi and e-commerce already live, Nespresso’s journey in India is just beginning. The brand, which is available in over 90 markets with nearly 800 boutiques worldwide, has its eyes set on expansion in key cities. Beyond just offering premium coffee, Nespresso’s commitment to sustainability remains at the forefront—with 93% of its coffee sourced through the AAA Sustainable Quality™ Programme, benefiting farmers and ensuring the highest quality beans.

For now, one thing is certain: India’s coffee culture just got a serious upgrade. And for those who take their coffee seriously, this is only the beginning.