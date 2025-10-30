A Record-Breaking Celebration Of Hair: L’Oréal Professionnel Makes History

L’Oréal Professionnel didn’t just host an event , they staged India’s biggest salon party, one that the industry is still buzzing about. With 422 hairdressers and 422 models gathered under one roof, the L’Oréal Professionnel Hair Color Coders 2025 event set a World Record for the ‘most people colouring hair’ simultaneously in one location. The occasion was made all the more memorable by an exclusive masterclass by the brand’s Global Color Ambassador Min Kim and the live hair color makeover of her muse, actress Kritika Kamra - a defining moment for Indian hairdressing and its vibrant creative community.





Brown Hair Color Makeovers Take Centre Stage

At the heart of the celebration was a spotlight on the Iconic Browns, crowned as the hair colour trend of the year by L’Oréal Professionnel. Versatile, chic, and effortlessly stylish, the shade was positioned as the go-to for the modern Indian woman. Min Kim, L’Oréal Professionnel’s Global Color Ambassador, remarked: “The L’Oréal Professionnel Hair Color Coders program in India showcased how education and creativity come together to push the boundaries of professional hairdressing.” She said, “ Browns are being redefined globally through techniques like glossing, balayage, and tonal layering, and it was inspiring to see Indian hairstylists embrace this at scale.”

The event was a celebration of India’s hairstylist creator community. With Artistic Ambassadors and winners of the Indian Hairdressing Awards leading the way, the showcase underlined how today’s hairstylists are more than behind-the-chair artists – they are storytellers, influencers, and cultural voices shaping beauty conversations both in salons and online.

When Creativity Meets Record-Breaking Scale

This was more than a record-setting spectacle – it was a movement. It spotlighted hairstylists as budding creators in beauty, using hair colour as their artistic canvas. Global Colour Ambassador Min Kim elevated the occasion with a live masterclass, sharing advanced placement tips and techniques with attending hairdressers, and also gave actress Kritika Kamra a striking brown hair color transformation that left the audience spellbound.





The sheer scale of the event was staggering. Held across 100,000 square feet at NESCO, Mumbai, it featured 60 backwashes and more than 5,000 tubes of L’Oréal Professionnel’s iconic colour ranges, from iNOA – the no ammonia hair color and Majirel – the pro favorite to Dia Color – the demi-permanent gloss colour. The result was a dazzling celebration of professional artistry, creativity, and the transformative power of hair colour.





In the run-up to the main event, professionals took part in four intensive masterclasses covering colour, cutting, styling, and social storytelling – preparation that paid off in the artistry on display on the big day. The event generated over 1,000 social mentions in a single day, amplifying the visibility and influence of India’s hairdressing community across the online beauty space.

Priya Kasthuri Rangan, Head of Education at L’Oréal Professionnel India commented, “ Education has been the backbone of the brand since its inception in India. Through this platform, we’ve given hairstylists an opportunity not only to upskill their craft but also to showcase their expertise. L’Oréal Professionnel Hair Color Coders was about more than setting a record—it was about elevating skill.”

Powering the Hairstylist Creator Movement

Above all, L’Oréal Professionnel Hair Color Coders 2025 placed a spotlight on the hairstylist creator community in a way no brand has attempted before in India. In a market that’s evolving every day, L’Oréal Professionnel demonstrated that there is immense room for innovation and fresh vision.

On the success of the event Mathilde Barthélemy-Vigier, General Manager, L’Oréal Professionnel, commented, “ L’Oréal Professionnel Hair Color Coders 2025 marks a pivotal moment for the professional hairdressing industry in India. By bringing together 422 hairstylists in a record-setting celebration, we are not only honoring hair color artistry but also highlighting the growing demand for premium salon services and the influence professionals hold in shaping hair trends.”

She further stated, “ We stand for three things: professional hairdressing, hair tech and innovation, and elevating the hair artist—and this event is a true testimony to that.”

By combining education, artistry, and trend leadership, the event set a new benchmark for Indian hairdressing. With Iconic Browns cemented as the L’Oreal Professionnel colour trend of 2025, the occasion marked a milestone in recognising hair professionals – not just as skilled practitioners, but as innovators, creators, and cultural tastemakers.