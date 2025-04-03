Beauty Editor’s Picks: The Nightstand Edition

My nightstand is less an aesthetic corner and more a finely tuned survival station. It holds the kind of beauty and wellness I need at 11:03 PM when my brain won’t shut up, my skin needs saving, and I remember (again) that joy can be deeply quiet.
Here’s everything currently earning its place.
L’Occitane Beurre de Karité Shea Butter
A classic that’s stayed by my side longer than most situationships. Rich, scent-free, and fixes everything from cracked heels to cuticles to emergency flyaways.
Dior Le Baume
The little white pod of dreams. I swipe this onto lips, elbows, even knuckles—it’s chic, functional, and gives “rich girl who hydrates.”
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Iced Coffee
Glossy, cushiony, and smells like you’re about to flirt with a barista. I reapply obsessively and pretend it’s for hydration.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Crème
Gel texture, serious results. It de-puffs, hydrates, and makes me feel like I’m putting something meaningful under my eyes—besides dark circles.
MyMuse Pop Wand Massager
Small and criminally powerful. My nightstand non-negotiable. Because beauty sleep hits differently when you’re relaxed and satisfied.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
A few spritzes of lavender and vetiver, and I’m halfway to a lucid dream. Smells like permission to rest.
Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier
A quiet overachiever. Keeps the air dewy and my skin hydrated so I don’t wake up parched like a forgotten croissant.
Jo Malone Lavender & Moonflower Candle
This isn’t just a candle. It’s mood therapy. The scent is soft, not cloying—more “ethereal goddess” than “spa receptionist.”
Aveda Stress-Fix Concentrate Roll-On
I swipe this on my wrists and inhale deeply before bed, after emails, before existential dread. Works every time.
Tea Trunk Chamomile Sleep Tea
Caffeine-free, chamomile-based, and tastes like a gentle goodbye to the day. Pairs well with silence and flannel pyjamas.
Daily Supplement Organizer
Yes, it’s giving vitamin auntie. And yes, I have magnesium, iron, and biotin on rotation. Health is wealth (and good sleep).
Tortoiseshell Claw Clip + Lavender Satin Scrunchie
One for the bun, one for the mood. The clip holds my post-serum bun like a champ, and the scrunchie is for when I want to feel soft and desirable… to myself.
Prescription Glasses + Kindle
The wind-down combo. I keep telling myself I’ll read literature but end up back in my comfort trash—and honestly, no regrets.
Everything on this nightstand serves a purpose. Most of them comfort me. A few seduce me. And all of them remind me that taking care of myself isn’t a performance—it’s a practice.