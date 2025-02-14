Beauty Editor’s Picks: The Pisces Energy Edit

February is a month of love, romance, and—most importantly—my birthday. While others are writing love letters to their significant others, I am penning an ode to the beauty products that have been my real ride-or-dies. This month’s edit is steeped in classic Pisces energy: dreamy, indulgent, and slightly chaotic (much like me). You’ll find products that make life easier, ones that are pure aesthetic pleasure, and, of course, a healthy dose of sleep-enhancing magic because, as a Pisces, I take my beauty sleep very seriously. Oh, and if you think this list is indulgent, just wait till you see my wishlist. Scroll down for the kind of birthday picks that would make even a Pisces say, “Maybe that’s too much” (spoiler: it’s not).

Editor’s Picks

Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Baume Lip Balm (Shade No. 10)

Looks dramatic in the tube but melts into a moody, just-bitten tint that makes it seem like I put in effort (when I absolutely did not). Hydrating, chic, and slightly mysterious—just how I like my beauty products.

Shop here

The Ordinary Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner

My skin is lapping this up like a needy toddler with a warm bottle. Hydration levels? Sky-high.

Shop here

Aminu Regenerate Eye Serum

Eye creams and I have been in a long-term relationship. This one is my latest obsession—it gets the job done while making me feel like I have my life together.

Shop here

Hibiscus Monkey Velvet Spray Bergamot

A bergamot-infused mist that makes my body care routine feel less like a chore and more like an impromptu spa moment.

Shop here

Raise 10-in-1 Hair Primer Spray

Prepping my hair before styling has never been easier—this little bottle is doing the most so I don’t have to.

Shop here

Lush Sleepy Body Lotion

Everyone knows I love sleep. This lotion smells like lavender-laced heaven and practically tucks me in at night.

Shop here

Inn Beauty Project Cinnamon Bun Glaze Lip Oil

Cinnamon-flavoured anything is my weakness. I could bathe in anything that's cinnamon. This makes my lips look glossy and smell like a bakery. Win-win.

Shop here

Carbamide Forte Melatonin 5mg Spray

Because my commitment to beauty sleep is as strong as my commitment to good skincare.

Shop here

OUAI Detox Shampoo

My scalp has been living its best life since I started using this—clean, fresh, and zero buildup.

Shop here

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF30

Lightweight, glowy, and effortless—aka everything I want from my base makeup.

Shop here

Longevity Sleep Tape (Lavender Scented)

The jury’s still out on whether mouth-taping is life-changing, but I am sleeping better. So, placebo or not, I’m keeping it.

Shop here

Wishlist: Because Pisces Are Always Dreaming

Because nothing says “birthday month” like making an unnecessarily long list of things I technically don’t need but emotionally require.

NÉCESSAIRE The Lip Balm

The aesthetics. The minimalism. The cool-girl energy. I need it.

Shop here

DIOR Forever Skin Perfect Stick

A makeup artist I trust said it would be perfect for me and my anti-cakey base obsession, so obviously, I have to have it.

Shop here

TILT BEAUTY Lashscape Lengthening Mascara

Obsessed with the design, obsessed with the accessibility factor. This one deserves a spot in my routine.

Shop here

SALT & STONE Santal & Vetiver Extra-Strength Deodorant

Have heard too much about this one. Trying out new deos is practically my love language.

Shop here

Chanel No.1 De Chanel The Massage Accessory

Do I need it? No. But it’s Chanel, and it’s pretty. End of discussion.

Shop here

Moon The Electric Toothbrush

I’m in the market for a maroon-and-gold toothbrush because aesthetics are crucial even in oral hygiene. If that fails, this one is my fallback.

Shop here

Nimbus Rain Cloud Humidifier

It’s cute, it’s moody, it’s perfect for my bedroom vibe.

Shop here

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

Apparently, this will make me a morning person. If that’s true, it’s worth its weight in gold.

Shop here