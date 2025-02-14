subscribe
Beauty Editor’s Picks: The Pisces Energy Edit

February calls for dreamy beauty, slight chaos, and a whole lot of self-indulgence—just like a true Pisces (and me). Have a look at how extra a Pisces can be, (it’s actually not)

| Kannagi Desai
February is a month of love, romance, and—most importantly—my birthday. While others are writing love letters to their significant others, I am penning an ode to the beauty products that have been my real ride-or-dies. This month’s edit is steeped in classic Pisces energy: dreamy, indulgent, and slightly chaotic (much like me). You’ll find products that make life easier, ones that are pure aesthetic pleasure, and, of course, a healthy dose of sleep-enhancing magic because, as a Pisces, I take my beauty sleep very seriously. Oh, and if you think this list is indulgent, just wait till you see my wishlist. Scroll down for the kind of birthday picks that would make even a Pisces say, “Maybe that’s too much” (spoiler: it’s not).

Editor’s Picks

Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Baume Lip Balm (Shade No. 10)

lip                                                   

Looks dramatic in the tube but melts into a moody, just-bitten tint that makes it seem like I put in effort (when I absolutely did not). Hydrating, chic, and slightly mysterious—just how I like my beauty products.

The Ordinary Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky TonerThe ordinary milky toner                                            

My skin is lapping this up like a needy toddler with a warm bottle. Hydration levels? Sky-high.

Aminu Regenerate Eye Serum

                                                               

Eye creams and I have been in a long-term relationship. This one is my latest obsession—it gets the job done while making me feel like I have my life together.

Hibiscus Monkey Velvet Spray Bergamot

                                                                   

A bergamot-infused mist that makes my body care routine feel less like a chore and more like an impromptu spa moment.

Raise 10-in-1 Hair Primer Spray

                                                       

Prepping my hair before styling has never been easier—this little bottle is doing the most so I don’t have to.

Lush Sleepy Body Lotion

You can get a free Lush Sleepy Body Lotion worth £10 today to celebrate World Sleep Day – here's how - OK! Magazine                                                              

Everyone knows I love sleep. This lotion smells like lavender-laced heaven and practically tucks me in at night.

Inn Beauty Project Cinnamon Bun Glaze Lip Oil

INNBEAUTY Project Cinnamon Bun Glaze Lip Oil                                                     

Cinnamon-flavoured anything is my weakness. I could bathe in anything that's cinnamon. This makes my lips look glossy and smell like a bakery. Win-win.

Carbamide Forte Melatonin 5mg Spray

Carbamide Forte Melatonin 5mg Spray Per Serving - Sleeping Aid - 300 S                                                       

Because my commitment to beauty sleep is as strong as my commitment to good skincare.

OUAI Detox Shampoo

product-thumbnail                                                                 

My scalp has been living its best life since I started using this—clean, fresh, and zero buildup.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF30

Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Mini SPF 30 • Blush                                                           

Lightweight, glowy, and effortless—aka everything I want from my base makeup.

Longevity Sleep Tape (Lavender Scented)

                                                               

The jury’s still out on whether mouth-taping is life-changing, but I am sleeping better. So, placebo or not, I’m keeping it.

Wishlist: Because Pisces Are Always Dreaming

Because nothing says “birthday month” like making an unnecessarily long list of things I technically don’t need but emotionally require.

NÉCESSAIRE The Lip Balm

                                                               

The aesthetics. The minimalism. The cool-girl energy. I need it.

DIOR Forever Skin Perfect Stick

   dior                                                                 

A makeup artist I trust said it would be perfect for me and my anti-cakey base obsession, so obviously, I have to have it.

TILT BEAUTY Lashscape Lengthening Mascara

Grip-Friendly Mascaras : LASHSCAPE by TILT                                                      

Obsessed with the design, obsessed with the accessibility factor. This one deserves a spot in my routine.

SALT & STONE Santal & Vetiver Extra-Strength Deodorant

SALT & STONE Natural Deodorant Extra Strength – Wren & Wild                                                              

Have heard too much about this one. Trying out new deos is practically my love language.

Chanel No.1 De Chanel The Massage Accessory

                                                                 

Do I need it? No. But it’s Chanel, and it’s pretty. End of discussion.

Moon The Electric Toothbrush

test                                                                 

I’m in the market for a maroon-and-gold toothbrush because aesthetics are crucial even in oral hygiene. If that fails, this one is my fallback.

Nimbus Rain Cloud Humidifier

clod

It’s cute, it’s moody, it’s perfect for my bedroom vibe.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

                                                                   

Apparently, this will make me a morning person. If that’s true, it’s worth its weight in gold.

