Beauty Editor’s Picks: The Pisces Energy Edit

February is a month of love, romance, and—most importantly—my birthday. While others are writing love letters to their significant others, I am penning an ode to the beauty products that have been my real ride-or-dies. This month’s edit is steeped in classic Pisces energy: dreamy, indulgent, and slightly chaotic (much like me). You’ll find products that make life easier, ones that are pure aesthetic pleasure, and, of course, a healthy dose of sleep-enhancing magic because, as a Pisces, I take my beauty sleep very seriously. Oh, and if you think this list is indulgent, just wait till you see my wishlist. Scroll down for the kind of birthday picks that would make even a Pisces say, “Maybe that’s too much” (spoiler: it’s not).
Editor’s Picks
Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Baume Lip Balm (Shade No. 10)
Looks dramatic in the tube but melts into a moody, just-bitten tint that makes it seem like I put in effort (when I absolutely did not). Hydrating, chic, and slightly mysterious—just how I like my beauty products.
The Ordinary Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner
My skin is lapping this up like a needy toddler with a warm bottle. Hydration levels? Sky-high.
Aminu Regenerate Eye Serum
Eye creams and I have been in a long-term relationship. This one is my latest obsession—it gets the job done while making me feel like I have my life together.
Hibiscus Monkey Velvet Spray Bergamot
A bergamot-infused mist that makes my body care routine feel less like a chore and more like an impromptu spa moment.
Raise 10-in-1 Hair Primer Spray
Prepping my hair before styling has never been easier—this little bottle is doing the most so I don’t have to.
Lush Sleepy Body Lotion
Everyone knows I love sleep. This lotion smells like lavender-laced heaven and practically tucks me in at night.
Inn Beauty Project Cinnamon Bun Glaze Lip Oil
Cinnamon-flavoured anything is my weakness. I could bathe in anything that's cinnamon. This makes my lips look glossy and smell like a bakery. Win-win.
Carbamide Forte Melatonin 5mg Spray
Because my commitment to beauty sleep is as strong as my commitment to good skincare.
OUAI Detox Shampoo
My scalp has been living its best life since I started using this—clean, fresh, and zero buildup.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF30
Lightweight, glowy, and effortless—aka everything I want from my base makeup.
Longevity Sleep Tape (Lavender Scented)
The jury’s still out on whether mouth-taping is life-changing, but I am sleeping better. So, placebo or not, I’m keeping it.
Wishlist: Because Pisces Are Always Dreaming
Because nothing says “birthday month” like making an unnecessarily long list of things I technically don’t need but emotionally require.
NÉCESSAIRE The Lip Balm
The aesthetics. The minimalism. The cool-girl energy. I need it.
DIOR Forever Skin Perfect Stick
A makeup artist I trust said it would be perfect for me and my anti-cakey base obsession, so obviously, I have to have it.
TILT BEAUTY Lashscape Lengthening Mascara
Obsessed with the design, obsessed with the accessibility factor. This one deserves a spot in my routine.
SALT & STONE Santal & Vetiver Extra-Strength Deodorant
Have heard too much about this one. Trying out new deos is practically my love language.
Chanel No.1 De Chanel The Massage Accessory
Do I need it? No. But it’s Chanel, and it’s pretty. End of discussion.
Moon The Electric Toothbrush
I’m in the market for a maroon-and-gold toothbrush because aesthetics are crucial even in oral hygiene. If that fails, this one is my fallback.
Nimbus Rain Cloud Humidifier
It’s cute, it’s moody, it’s perfect for my bedroom vibe.
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Apparently, this will make me a morning person. If that’s true, it’s worth its weight in gold.
