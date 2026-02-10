Beauty That Feels Like You- Kiara Advani Is The New Face Of Maybelline New York

As star Kiara Advani starts her journey as the new brand ambassador for the heritage makeup label from New York, it continues to sustain the idea that self-expression is the foundation of beauty and cosmetics become an extension of identity rather than a means of transformation. Effortlessly modern and self-assured, Kiara embodies the Maybelline spirit.

Ever since its inception in New York, Maybelline has always stood at the nexus of accessibility, beauty, and innovation no thanks in part due to its vibrant, diverse, and fast-paced culture. The brand encourages customers all around the world to experiment, express, and own their uniqueness via makeup by emphasising high-performance formulas, cutting-edge hues, and inclusive beauty.

“Makeup, for me, is a form of self-expression. It shifts with my mood, my mindset, and how I choose to show up. Becoming the face of Maybelline New York feels especially meaningful, as the brand stands to support people all over the world in their quest for self-exploration through the power of makeup,” said Kiara Advani. “This partnership feels instinctive, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that encourages everyone to express themselves authentically and on their own terms.”

The choice of brand ambassador was natural for Kiara, the epitome of self-confidence. With a presence that is both approachable and inspirational, she was a perfect fit for Maybelline New York in India, a brand that has always stood for self-confidenceand the expression of beauty, because of her ability to skillfully. Kiara’s appointment as Brand Ambassador coincides with the launch of the Maybelline New York Serum Lipstick, unveiled as part of this broader brand moment. Rather than a standalone product launch, the Serum Lipstick reflects the brand’s evolving point of view on beauty—where colour, care, and comfort come together intuitively. Available in thirteen shades across Satin and Matte finishes, the range has been developed to complement a wide spectrum of Indian skin tones, with Kiara associated with the bold matte shade “Wildcard.”

Commenting on the launch, Maya El Aramouni, General Manager, Maybelline New York India, said: “As we welcome Kiara to the Maybelline New York family, we look forward to working together to create beauty that feels intuitive, inclusive, and aligned with the way our consumers see themselves today. This is an important moment for the brand in India, where Kiara represents the confident, expressive and ever-curious Maybelline consumer.”

Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and a nourishing oil blend, the Serum Lipstick delivers hydration alongside long-wear comfort, reinforcing Maybelline New York’s commitment to makeup that performs while feeling effortless and personal.

In a landscape increasingly shaped by individuality and intent, the brand’s newest chapter is a powerful extension of identity—worn boldly, owned fully, and entirely on one’s own terms.