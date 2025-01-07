Beauty, The Fashion Way: Chronicling The Beauty Routines Of Fashionable A-Listers

Is beauty only limited to appearances? What about those intentional moments we steal away to nourish our bodies and minds? There’s joy and, yes, beauty to be found in the small rituals, whether it’s a shower that lingers a little longer than usual or an indulgent skincare routine at the end of a long day. For India’s fashion insiders, these very rituals keep them grounded, not to mention glowing. We hit some of our favourites up and discovered that beauty to them isn’t defined by the latest products but by practices rooted in mindfulness and self-care.

Lakshmi Menon, model

“I start my day with a turmeric shot mixed with amla. I grow turmeric in my garden in Goa, along with ginger, galangal, and pepper, so it’s all farm-to-table. I keep my skincare routine simple: a good cleanser and minimal makeup. I always travel with a small bottle of Ayurvedic hair oil, like Bhringadi or sesame oil, which nourishes my hair and scalp. For skincare, aloe vera is my go-to SOS remedy. I simply cut a piece from my garden, scoop it out, and use it as a mask or overnight treatment for sunburn or dryness. I believe if you feel good, you look good. I’m into yoga, Pilates, swimming, and racket sports—I prefer these activities over the gym. I also believe in taking time for myself and doing things that nourish my soul. The people you spend time with, the conversations you have—all of that matters because it contributes to who you are."

Kalyani Saha Chawla, founder, of Rezon Luxury Silverware

“Growing up, I remember my grandmother using malai as a face mask, and I’d join her, sitting patiently with my sisters, waiting for it to dry on our skin. These old-school remedies were the foundation of our beauty routines. I believe in keeping things simple. I’ve spent a small fortune on high-end creams, only to realise that good skincare doesn’t have to be expensive. I rely on French pharmacy brands and Himalaya face wash, which works wonders on my skin. Apart from these, I never skip sunscreen and always remove my makeup at night. These rituals have become second nature, and combined with good genes, they have kept my skin in great shape.”

Ujjwala Raut, model

“I start my mornings with a gentle face wash. I’m currently using Sebamed, but I also love La Roche-Posay and Bioderma for their pH balance. After cleansing, I spritz on rosewater and apply a nourishing lip balm. I alternate between a face oil and hyaluronic acid, and at night, I focus on skin repair with La Roche-Posay’s Active C, which I’ve used for over 13 years. On weekends, I treat myself to a mask from Dermalogica. I eat healthily—a lot of ghee, pomegranate, coconut, and amla to keep my skin healthy. I stay away from expensive creams because they don’t work. I don’t want to spend money trying to look young because we’re all going to age and should accept it gracefully.”

Arpita Mehta, fashion designer

“One of the most important beauty rituals I’ve embraced is simply learning to breathe. Deep breathing fills the body with oxygen, helping to regulate the system and calm the mind. I also make time for daily workouts. Mindfulness plays a big role in my routine. I stop checking my phone after 10 PM and avoid it for 30 minutes after waking up. This helps me feel more peaceful and less anxious. One ritual I’ve followed since childhood is applying homemade oil—crafted from 36 ingredients—once a week, nourishing my hair and continuing a tradition of self-care.”

Saaksha Bhat, Co-founder, Saaksha & Kinni

“One of my go-to daily beauty rituals is an ice bowl cleanse for my face. It’s such a refreshing way to tighten and wake up the skin. I also never skip moisturising, both in the AM and PM, in October Fashion keeps my skin hydrated. Mindfulness is the key to my routine. Listening to music can instantly centre me, helping me disconnect from daily chaos. A timeless beauty ritual in my family is applying coconut oil to the eyelashes. My grandmother swore by it for keeping lashes full and thick, and my mother and I have continued this tradition.”

Divyak D’Souza, stylist & costume designer

“I’m not one to invest in countless products—I get stressed when I have too many things to remember, let alone stock up on. The best advice I ever got was to never skimp on sunscreen. That one tip stuck with me, and now my daily routine is as basic as it gets—moisturiser, sunscreen, and rose water as a toner. My mantra is simple: if you can eat it, you can put it on your face. And honestly, it’s not just products. Things like dancing around my living room or doing a TikTok routine also count as part of my skincare.”

James Ferreira, fashion designer

“I’ve had terrible skin my entire life. I’ve tried everything, but doctors say it’s due to an overactive mind. After my mother passed away 10 years ago, I realised I needed to look after myself. She always cared for me, even at 92. Her comfort oil—a blend of nine oils, including eucalyptus and castor—is something that’s been passed down in our family, and I keep it close, especially when I’m unwell.”

Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI

“My mornings and evenings begin with a nourishing facial cream, essential for my dry skin, and during winter, I can’t live without my lemongrass oil. A trusty lip balm is always in my bag. I’m not a fan of pricey beauty products that promise eternal youth. Instead, I cherish long walks whenever I can—they clear my mind and provide precious alone time. On weekends, I often leave my phone at home to enjoy uninterrupted ‘me time’ in the tranquil green corners of Lutyens’ Delhi. I believe mental and physical health are intertwined. I’ve learned to separate personal and professional stresses, and I find that staying active keeps my mind at ease. My mother instilled the importance of clean, home-cooked meals, and I start my day with overnight-soaked almonds and invigorating shots of turmeric, lemon, and amla. A packet of mixed nuts is always on hand—my little energy boost.”

