Beyond The Mirror: Hakim Aalim On Presence, Perception And Hair As Identity

You have to see your client from far away,” Hakim Aalim says, stepping back to study a fresh cut, his eyes scanning every angle. “Nobody looks at themselves up close all day— it’s about the overall impact.” In the dim hum of his natural habitat, mirrors reflecting a flurry of movement, his domain—whether it’s a film set, a backstage dressing room, or the quiet sanctuary of his barbershop—is where transformations take place.

Here, a haircut isn’t just about technique; it’s about presence, perception, and the alchemy of shaping someone’s best self. He works with the ease of a man who has spent decades moulding not just hair but identities. Every snip of his scissors and flick of his comb is deliberate, almost like a conductor fine-tuning an orchestra.

He works with the precision of an artist, his hands moving swiftly, adjusting for bone structure, texture, and personality in a way no reference photo can replicate. From shaping the signature looks of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan to crafting the transformations of M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya, Aalim’s chair has seen India’s biggest icons. His work on films like Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Ghajini (2008), Rockstar (2011), and Agneepath (2012), as well as recent hits like Kabir Singh (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Animal (2023), cemented his place as the silent architect behind some of cinema’s most defining character aesthetics. And yet, his approach remains personal, intuitive, and uniquely attuned to the individual in front of him. “A great cut doesn’t start with the clippers,” he says, brushing stray hairs from his wrist. “It starts with understanding the person in the chair.”

Beyond The Mirror

Aalim’s philosophy strips grooming down to its essence: “You are more than what you see in the mirror. A great cut has to work from all angles, across a room, in movement, under different lights.” His process is meticulous. It’s not just about the face; it’s the jawline, the shoulders, the way a person carries themselves. And it’s about change—something men are often hesitant to embrace.

Instagram//@aalimhakim

“Men get stuck in a rut,” Aalim shrugs. “One face doesn’t mean one haircut. Styles should shift, grow, evolve—just like you do.”

And yet, men are often cautious. The same cut, the same routine, the same safe choices. Aalim sees his job as part stylist, part psychologist, gently nudging clients toward something unexpected. “Sometimes, men are scared to experiment, but I always say, ‘Just like with food, you weren’t born with a taste for sushi. You develop it. Hair is the same: start small, change a detail, and suddenly, you’re open to a whole new look.’"

From Movie Sets To Barbershops

From shaping Shahid Kapoor’s bearded rebellion in ‘Kabir Singh’ (2019) to crafting the layered time-lapse transitions in ‘Animal’ (2023) and ‘Chhavva’ (2025). He doesn’t just cut hair for the film; he constructs a character’s evolution, sitting with directors, costume stylists, and production teams to get every detail right. “Hair has a language. It tells you where a character has been, what they’ve been through, how they’re feeling. You can’t just slap on a style; you have to build it into the story.”

Instagram//@aalimhakim

But in his salon, it’s a different canvas. Here, the process isn’t dictated by a script. It’s about the person sitting in his chair. “Men in corporate jobs think they have to look a certain way—boring, predictable. But a sharp cut doesn’t mean you can’t have a little personality. You can be a doctor, an engineer, and still have a look that feels modern, fresh.”

Social media, he admits, has completely transformed the way men approach their hair. “People walk in with Instagram screenshots, Pinterest boards, wanting a Virat Kohli or a K.L. Rahul cut.” But while references are helpful, Aalim insists that no two people wear a style the same way. “I always tell them, ‘Find what works for you. The goal isn’t to copy a look; it’s to create one that feels like yours.

Grooming in 2025

For many men, barbershops have long been a place of ritual, a sacred stop every three weeks, a moment of pause in a busy life. But Aalim has seen the shift. “There was a time when men only trusted one barber, one place. Now, with social media, with access to global trends, they’re learning to take control of their own grooming. Cricketers, actors—many trim their own beards, style their own hair. The confidence in personal grooming has grown massively.”

That doesn’t mean the barbershop is fading. If anything, the need to look sharp at all times has only heightened. “You can’t wait for an occasion to look good anymore,” Aalim says. “Social media has made everyday life a red carpet.”

Looking Ahead

This year, according to Aalim, is all about personalisation. “There’s no single trend dominating anymore. People don’t want to look like everyone else.” While long hair is making a return, practicality still rules, especially for athletes. “Cricketers keep their hair sharp because it has to work on the field. It’s about function as much as style.”

Instagram//@aalimhakim

As for nostalgic trends making a comeback? “The soft mullet is back. It was huge in the ’90s, and it’s come back in a way that actually looks good—faded sides, structured length, a clean but edgy look.”

And what about the worst trend he hopes doesn’t make a comeback? Aalim laughs. “I don’t believe in bad trends. Fashion always comes back. It’s just about how you own it. Even frosted tips could work if you know what you’re doing.”

Back to Basics

Aalim’s essentials for every man’s grooming kit? “A great hair gel, a reliable hairspray, and if you have a beard, get a beard balm. Simple, but game-changing.”

Instagram//@aalimhakim

At the heart of his craft, beyond trends and transformations, is something simple: “A good haircut should make you feel like the best version of yourself. That’s it.” And with that, he turns back to his chair, running his hands through his client’s freshly cut hair, assessing it one last time from a distance before nodding, satisfied. The transformation is complete

