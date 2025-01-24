Bridal Beauty Redefined: Aneesha’s Minimal Makeup Tips

Over the last decade, makeup trends have gone on a fascinating journey. The “full beat” glam look that dominated the 2010s—complete with heavy contouring, sharp brows, and layers of foundation—has gracefully stepped aside for the more natural, minimalistic aesthetics of today. From the red carpet to Bollywood brides, the "no makeup" makeup look is the reigning champion, proving that less is indeed more.

One makeup artist leading this shift is Aneesha Shah Sajdeh, whose Instagram feed is a treasure trove of glowing, fresh-faced brides and makeup tips that deliver skin-like finishes with just the right amount of glam. For those looking to master this, she’s got you covered. Here’s how to achieve that effortless, luminous look with some pro tips from the pro herself.

The “Makeup Where It’s Needed” Mantra

Ditch the complicated makeup maps. Gone are the days of drawing geometric shapes all over your face with a dozen products. Aneesha’s mantra is simple “Makeup only where it’s needed.” This means targeting specific areas of your face with precision, rather than layering product all over. Use a light coverage foundation or tinted moisturiser and apply sparingly, focusing on areas that need evening out, like redness or pigmentation. Blend thoroughly before adding another layer. This approach keeps your skin looking natural and breathable.

Brown Is the New Black

If you’re a die-hard fan of black eyeliner, it might be time to rethink your routine. Aneesha recommends swapping harsh black liners for softer brown tones to achieve a more natural effect. For an even subtler look, ditch the liner altogether and opt for brown eyeshadow. Use a fine brush to shade along your lash line, then smudge for a smoky, diffused finish. This technique adds definition without overpowering your natural features.

Master the Monotone Look

Harmony is the name of the game when it comes to modern makeup. Coordinating your lip, blush, and eyeshadow shades creates a cohesive, understated look. Find a multipurpose product, like a cream lipstick, that can double as a blush and even an eyeshadow. For example, if you’re wearing a soft pink lipstick, dab a little on your cheeks and eyelids for a dreamy monotone effect. Not only does this cut down on products, but it also saves time while delivering a polished finish.

Conceal Like a Pro

One of Aneesha’s standout tips is her unique method for using concealer: mix your colour corrector directly into it. This little trick minimizes the need for extra layers of product while creating a seamless finish. Traditional colour correction often involves layering bright orange or green under concealer, which can lead to a cakey appearance if overdone. By blending the corrector into the concealer, you create a customised shade that neutralises discolouration without adding unnecessary bulk.

Skincare Is a Must

No amount of makeup can replace the magic of healthy, glowing skin. A consistent skincare routine is the best base for any makeup look, and Aneesha swears by it. Her must-have ingredients are:

Retinol: To promote cell turnover and keep skin smooth and radiant.

Vitamin C: For a bright, even complexion.

Hyaluronic Acid: For a hit of hydration that plumps up your skin.

Sunscreen: Because sun protection is non-negotiable for maintaining youthful, healthy skin.

The era of less is more is here to stay. Whether you’re preparing for a big event, a wedding, or just your day-to-day routine, mastering the natural glow is all about simplicity and smart techniques. So, take a leaf out of Aneesha Shah Sajdeh’s book. Invest in your skincare and switch to softer tones. And above all, remember that makeup is there to enhance, not overshadow.