Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue At 25: The Scent That Became A Feeling

When a fragrance transcends scent to become part of culture, it earns a place in history. For Dolce & Gabbana, Light Blue is that story. Launched in 2001, it distilled Sicilian lemons, sunlit water, and effortless joy into something recognisable at first spritz. Twenty-five years later, Light Blue Pour Femme and Pour Homme remain modern classics. At their core are two of perfumery’s most celebrated names: Olivier Cresp and Alberto Morillas.

Alberto Morillas: Joy In Simplicity

For Morillas, who created Light Blue Pour Homme, the secret is simplicity. “It is very Italian at heart,” he says. “You have lemons from Sicily, bergamot, and rosemary. It’s fresh, woody, aromatic. The formula is simple but also complex because inside there is something special. When you smile and close your eyes, it still feels the same.” For him, perfume must be joyful, like a smile or a good meal. “Fragrance must feel light, must bring energy. Happiness — that’s all.” Even after 25 years, he insists, the scent “keeps evolving — that is the mystery of creation.”

Oliver Cresp

Oliver Cresp: The Charm Of Restraint

Cresp, who built Light Blue Pour Femme around Sicilian lemon, Granny Smith apple and cedarwood, echoes that belief. “The goal was to make something fresh, joyful, easy to understand,” he recalls. “We did around 60 trials, but eventually returned to one of the early versions. Sometimes when you add too much, it loses its charm.” For the anniversary edition, he refined the formula without altering its soul: a fractionated lemon extract for longer lift, and Helvetolide, a sustainable musk, to enhance the fruity and floral notes. “It’s like when someone says, ‘You look amazing,’ but cannot tell what changed.”

For Cresp, perfume is “storytelling, memory, joy.” A classic, he says, survives because of its clarity: “If it smells good, makes you feel good, and people compliment you, you buy it again. That’s how classics are made.” A quarter of a century on, Light Blue is not just a perfume — it’s a feeling. And like the first chord of a song that stays in your head, it continues to linger.

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.