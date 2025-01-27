ELLE Beauty Radar: 2025’s Hottest Makeup Trends

Makeup, for me, has always been a quick swipe of lipstick or a dash of highlighter, and I’m ready to take on the world. It’s more than just products; it’s a way to express who I am, whether I’m feeling bold, laid-back, or a little extra (hello, glitter lids!). Growing up, I experimented with my mom’s kajal and got caught stealing her lipsticks more times than I can count. Fast forward to 2025, and beauty has seriously levelled up. With the help of an expert we decoded the trends this year, they are fun, daring, and packed with personality—just like the generation embracing them. If you’re as obsessed with makeup as I am, take a look at these trends that are about to take your routine to the next level.

1. No Mascara

Honestly, this trend feels like a breath of fresh air. Skipping mascara while keeping the rest of your face polished shifts the focus to your bone structure. It’s elegant, understated, and just a tad rebellious. Plus, curling your lashes and patting a touch of balm for that glossy, wet-lash look? Genius. No more raccoon eyes after a long day—count me in.

2. Bronze Vibes

"I believe the makeup trends from 2024 will evolve with the continued fascination for brown, bronze, and beige tones. Mocha Mousse will be the standout shade, likely appearing across various products, from blushers to bronzers, eyeshadows, and lip care," says Namrata Soni, celebrity makeup artist. Think buttery bronzers that sculpt like a dream, velvety eyeshadows that add depth with a single swipe, and creamy lip products that offer a flattering finish. It’s versatile enough for everyday wear yet luxe enough for bold, statement looks.

3. Cool-Toned Eyeshadow

Frosty blues, soft silvers, and smoky charcoal tones bring back the early 2000s glam but with a modern edge. I’ve been loving this for evening events—it’s edgy yet refined, and the shimmer feels like a nod to the traditional Indian love for a little extra sparkle.

4. Nude Lips with a Twist

Nude lips aren’t just a trend; they’re a staple. But 2025 gives them a fresh spin with dimensional finishes—dark lip liners paired with pale nudes or a pop of clear gloss in the centre. This trend feels timeless, yet it’s the perfect companion to all the cool-toned eye drama.

5. Natural Skin, Dramatic Eyes

Gone are the days of full-coverage foundation for every occasion. This year, it’s all about letting your natural skin shine—blemishes, freckles, and all. "Makeup is expected to become increasingly skincare-focused, driven by the demand for "clean cosmetics" that are long-wearing, buildable, and enhance the skin's natural canvas," adds Namrata. Combine that with bold, maximalist eyes, and you’ve got a look that’s both striking and approachable. Honestly, it feels liberating to embrace “imperfections” while still having fun with your makeup.

6. Satin Skin

It’s all about balance—healthy, smooth skin with just a hint of radiance. "This trend will see a surge in hydrating skin tints, glossy highlighters, and dewy blushes, all layered over nourishing skincare products to create a luminous, effortless finish that enhances the skin's natural beauty without masking it," suggests Namrata. A bit of targeted mattifying powder here, a touch of creamy highlighter there, and voilà! You’re ready to shine without looking overly done.

7. Cherry Lips

Dark, sultry, and glamorous—black cherry lips are stealing the show this year. One swipe gives you a soft, stained look, but layer it on, and you’re ready to channel your inner diva. This trend is especially perfect for Indian skin tones, making it an absolute must-try for festive evenings or date nights.

8. Brows Your Way

Thin, thick, feathery, bold—2025 is officially the year of brow liberation. "Even over-laminated eyebrows are outdated, as groomed that frame the face will take over," adds Namrata. Instead of chasing the next viral brow product, it’s all about finding a shape that complements your face. It’s less about perfection and more about individuality, which feels incredibly refreshing.

9. Mood-Based Makeup

One day, you’re channelling a Y2K grunge vibe; the next, you’re all about ballet core pastels. Mood-based makeup is taking personalisation to the next level. It’s not just about your face but about curating an entire aesthetic. Think of it as building a look straight out of your Pinterest board. Who says you can’t switch it up depending on your outfit or even your Spotify playlist?

What I love most about 2025’s makeup trends is how inclusive and versatile they are. I can’t help but feel excited about how these trends intersect with our love for bold, expressive beauty. After all, beauty is what you make of it—and this year, the possibilities are endless.