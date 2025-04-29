ELLE Fit: Somatic Training Is the Emotional Glow-Up You Need

Wellness trends are like exes—shiny, promising, and usually disappointing. Goat yoga? It's cute, but no thanks. High-intensity everything? Call me when I can breathe again. But there is a workout that doesn't feel like punishment. It's somatic training, focused on slow, deliberate movements that won’t leave you drenched in sweat but might just help you get over your ex and that meltdown over a deadline. It’s gentle, it’s grounding, and it’s here to remind you that healing doesn’t have to hurt.

What Is Somatic Training?

At its core, somatic training is about tuning in—like, really tuning in. It’s not about how far you can stretch or how many burpees you can bang out in 30 seconds. This is about reconnecting with your body, noticing where you hold tension, and releasing it one deliberate move at a time. Instead of traditional workout goals like building muscle or torching calories, somatic training is more like a conversation with your body. You’re asking it questions: “Why are my shoulders basically earrings right now?” “What’s with this tightness in my hips?” And as you move, your body finally gets to respond.

What Does Somatic Training Look Like?

Imagine you’re lying on your back, knees bent, gently rocking your pelvis forward and backwards. Or maybe you’re doing slow shoulder rolls, feeling each tiny movement. It’s chill, almost meditative. Some sessions might include hip circles or subtle stretches that make you realise just how tight your “emotional junk drawer” (aka your hips) has become. One signature move in somatic training is pandiculation—which, despite sounding like a Harry Potter spell, is basically a fancy stretch. You slowly contract a muscle, release it, and let it fully relax. It’s like teaching your body how to let go of the tension that’s been squatting in your muscles rent-free.

How It’s Different From Yoga or Breathwork

If yoga is your zen friend who preaches balance and flexibility, somatic training is your quietly wise bestie who knows you better than you know yourself. Yoga often focuses on structured poses and flowing sequences. Somatic training, on the other hand, is less about form and more about feeling. Breathwork might be incorporated into somatic exercises, but the main focus here is on movement and how it feels. The goal isn’t to master poses or unlock spiritual clarity; it’s about giving your body space to release tension and pent-up emotions.

Why You Should Try It

Somatic training isn’t just about feeling good in the moment (though it absolutely does). It’s about long-term benefits like reduced stress, better sleep, and a deeper connection to your body. Ever feel like you’re stuck in fight-or-flight mode 24/7? Somatic training helps you tap into your parasympathetic nervous system—your “rest and digest” mode. It’s like hitting the reset button on your body, giving it a chance to recover and heal. And don’t worry, you don’t need to give up your favourite workouts to add somatic training to your routine. Pair it with yoga, Pilates, or even weightlifting for a more balanced approach to fitness.

How to Get Started

You don’t need fancy equipment or a gym membership to try somatic training. Start with a few simple moves at home:

Pandiculation Shoulder Shrugs: Slowly lift your shoulders toward your ears, hold, then release. Repeat a few times.Hip Circles: Stand with knees slightly bent and make slow, intentional circles with your hips.

Arch and Flatten: Lie on your back, knees bent, and gently rock your pelvis forward and backward.

Somatic training is a love letter to your body. It’s about moving with intention, letting go of stress, and reconnecting with yourself in a way that feels gentle yet transformative. The next time you’re scrolling past yet another shiny new fitness trend, give somatic training a second glance. Your body—and your mind—deserve it.