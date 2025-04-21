ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Potassium-Packed And Power-Backed Foods To Keep You Energised All Day

Ever feel like you're running on empty, even after a meal? Or perhaps you’re constantly peckish, searching for the next snack? The culprit could be a lack of potassium—the underrated nutrition element that keeps your energy levels up and your tummy satisfied.

Potassium is a vital mineral that helps regulate muscle function, keeps your heart ticking along nicely, and even balances fluids in your body. It plays a big role in making you feel fuller for longer. So, if you're tired of those mid-morning munchies or afternoon slumps, it's time to stock up on some potassium-packed foods.

1. Bananas

You saw this coming, didn’t you? Bananas are the poster child of potassium, and for good reason. One medium banana boasts around 400mg of potassium, making it an easy and delicious way to boost your intake. But did you know that bananas aren’t even the best source of potassium? (Shocking, I know) There are plenty of other foods that outshine them, but let’s give bananas credit where it’s due—they're convenient, naturally pre-packaged, and make a mean smoothie ingredient.

Try This: Slice a banana over a bowl of Greek yoghurt and sprinkle on some granola for an energy-packed breakfast.

2. Sweet Potatoes

If you love carbs, then sweet potatoes are your best friend. Not only are they packed with vitamins and fibre, but they also contain more potassium than bananas—a whopping 540mg per medium potato! Sweet potatoes are also slow-digesting, meaning they keep you full for longer. Whether you roast them, mash them, or turn them into fries, they’re a top-notch choice for keeping hunger at bay.

Try This: Make crispy sweet potato fries with a sprinkle of paprika and sea salt for a healthier twist on a classic comfort food.

3. Spinach

Feeling a bit sluggish? Popeye was onto something with his love of spinach! This leafy green is an absolute powerhouse of potassium, offering around 800mg per cooked cup. Spinach is also bursting with iron, magnesium, and vitamins, so it’s pretty much a nutritional jackpot. And before you roll your eyes at the thought of eating yet another salad, spinach is super versatile—blend it into a smoothie, throw it into pasta, or stir it into your morning omelette.

Try This: Toss a handful of spinach into your next pasta dish for an easy nutrient boost.

4. Avocados

Avocados aren't just a trendy brunch item, a whole avocado contains around 970mg of potassium, plus healthy fats that keep you feeling full and energised. Their creamy texture makes them a dream ingredient for toast, salads, and even desserts (yes, avocado chocolate mousse is a thing, and it’s amazing).

Try This: Smash an avocado on wholegrain toast, top with cherry tomatoes, and sprinkle with chilli flakes and olive oil for a yummy breakfast.

5. Beans and Lentils

If you want long-lasting energy and satiety, beans and lentils are your go-to. Kidney beans, black beans, and lentils all pack in over 600mg of potassium per cup, along with a solid dose of protein and fibre.They’re perfect for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, adding bulk to meals and keeping hunger at bay. Plus, they’re cheap, easy to cook, and ridiculously versatile.

Try This: Make a hearty lentil soup with garlic, carrots, and tomatoes for a cosy and nutrient-dense meal.

6. Salmon

If you’re looking for a protein-packed, potassium-loaded food that also happens to be fantastic for brain health, salmon is the answer. A 100g portion of salmon contains around 500mg of potassium, plus heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids that help fight inflammation. Salmon also keeps you satisfied for hours, making it a great choice for dinner when you want to avoid late-night snacking.

Try This: Grill salmon with lemon and garlic, and serve it with a side of roasted vegetables for a nutrient-dense meal.

7. Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt isn’t just great for your gut—it’s also a brilliant source of potassium. A single cup can provide around 600mg of potassium, plus probiotics, protein, and calcium to keep your digestion happy. It’s thick, creamy, and works as a breakfast, snack, or even dessert.

Try This: Top Greek yoghurt with banana slices,honey, and a sprinkle of nuts for a potassium-rich parfait.

8. Coconut Water

If you’re after a refreshing way to up your potassium intake, coconut water is nature’s sports drink. A single cup contains around 600mg of potassium, making it fantastic for post-workout hydration. It’s low in calories, naturally sweet, and ultra-hydrating—but make sure you go for unsweetened versions to avoid unnecessary sugar.

Try This: Blend coconut water into your smoothie for an extra electrolyte boost.

Potassium-rich foods don’t just keep your body functioning at its best—they also help curb cravings, stabilise energy levels, and keep you feeling fuller for longer. So next time you feel a slump coming on, reach for a banana, a handful of spinach, or a sweet potato instead of a sugar-loaded snack.