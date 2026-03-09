subscribe
Fresh For Spring: March Beauty Launches To Add To Your Vanity

Spring is here, and it’s time for a total vanity transformation! Swap the heavy winter layers for water-burst textures and sugar-plum tints. From molecular hair repair to India-exclusive lip shades, these fresh drops are the ultimate seasonal awakening.

| Team ELLE
Rumour has it March is the real start of the year, the month when everyone finally gets serious about their glow-up. With spring in the air and fresh starts everywhere, the beauty world is also showing up with some seriously good new launches. From scalp to toe, these drops are here to revive tired routines and earn a permanent spot on your vanity this season

Clinique UV Solutions SPF 50 Mattifying Formula

Clinique UV Solutions Sunscreen- Mattifying

Clinique’s UV Solutions SPF 50 Mattifying Variant is a great pick for oily or combination skin. It keeps shine in check, feels lightweight on the skin, and offers strong sun protection without leaving behind a heavy or greasy finish

Nykaa Wanderlust Sugar Plum Cherry Range

Untitled design - 2

Finding a sweet, decadent scent that doesn’t feel too heavy for the season can be tricky, but this new range gets it just right. Bolder and fruitier than other collections, it’s the kind of fragrance that feels like the perfect finishing touch before heading out on a sunny day

INAARA

Untitled design - 3

Inaara has officially arrived in India. Loved for formulas that actually understand what skin needs, the range is all about delivering that healthy glow without the fuss. If glowing, well-behaved skin is on your beauty mood board, this might just be the new brand to watch.

K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil 

Untitled design - 4

If your current hair oil is just sitting on top of your strands, girl, this is your sign to upgrade. This molecular repair oil is a green flag for damaged hair, working to fix your hair from the inside out.

Foxtale Cool Shade Lightweight Aqua-Gel Sunscreen

Untitled design - 2

This fresh launch is already winning hearts with its lightweight, water-based formula makes sun protection feel like a breeze rather than heavy, turning it into something you will actually want to wear every day.

Victoria's Secret Home Fragrance Range

Untitled design - 1

Victoria's Secret has launched a home fragrance range featuring room sprays, diffusers, incense sticks and more. The collection brings the brand’s signature scents and new blends into your space for an easy touch of everyday luxury.

LANEIGE Water Bank Aqua Facial Serum

Untitled design - 1

This is basically a facial-in-a-bottle moment. The lightweight serum gently exfoliates while flooding the skin with hydration, helping smooth texture and boost glow without a complicated routine. Perfect for days when your skin looks a little tired, it leaves your face feeling fresh and plump after just a few uses.

Sonrisa Petal Pout Lip Mask

Untitled design

Stop settling for products that disappear within minutes. This lip mask is a lifesaver for dry lips, deeply nourishes and repairs. It is rich enough to restore moisture overnight yet light enough to wear during the day, it doubles as a glossy, non-sticky layer that gives lips a healthy finish.

Forever 52  Juicy Glow Lip Oil

Untitled design
The ultimate March essential for a high-shine pout. This non-sticky lip oil coats the lips in a cushiony, juicy glow that feels just as good as it looks. A hydrating finish makes it the perfect topper for a fresh spring look

Ceuticoz Curalite Neck, Elbow & Knee Cream

Untitled design

Ashy elbows and knees bothering you? This cream is your saviour, it blends papain and Peelmoist to gently exfoliate high-friction areas through enzymatic action. It hydrates deeply while helping reduce pigmentation, leaving the neck, elbows, and knees smoother and more even-toned.

Dior Eye Patches

Untitled design

The ultimate 10-minute pick-me-up for tired eyes. These chic under-eye patches are packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and caffeine to help depuff, smooth, and brighten the eye area. The result is skin that feels refreshed, revived, and perfectly prepped for concealer.

Fix My Curls Milky Leave-In Serum

Untitled design

The lightweight fix for thirsty waves. This silky, milk-textured serum blends hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to hydrate fine to medium hair without weighing it down. It enhances your natural texture, tames frizz, and leaves waves bouncy, glossy, and soft.

Blur This Is Milk Perfumes

Untitled design - 1

Ditch the traditional florals for a full-on dessert fantasy. Served in the most adorable upcycled milk bottles, these gourmand scents range from hot chocolate with truffle notes to the creamy, nutty pistachio gelato. They are indulgent, long-lasting, and designed for anyone who wants to smell genuinely edible.

Lonnue Thrive Body Serum

Untitled design - 2

Body care, but make it high-performance. This fast-absorbing serum is designed to support skin longevity while leaving your skin looking firmer, smoother, and seriously radiant.

Skinvest MVP Hypochlorous Acid Spray

Untitled design - 3

Think of this as a reset button for reactive skin, especially after a sweaty workout. This stabilized HOCl mist works as a gentle antimicrobial to help calm acne, redness, and irritation while refreshing your skin post-gym. A quick spritz leaves your face feeling clean, soothed, and ready for the rest of the day

Nexxus ProMend Volumizing Range

Untitled design - 1

Flat hair days just met their match. Powered by elastin protein, this shampoo and jelly mask duo gives strands a quick lift, leaving hair looking fuller, bouncier, and a lot more alive in just a minute.

