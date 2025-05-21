Gym Etiquette 101: How To Work Out Without Annoying Everyone

We’ve all been there—ready to smash a workout, earphones in, mind focused… and then BAM! Someone completely disregards gym etiquette and ruins the vibe. Be it a guy doing curls right in front of the dumbbell rack or someone treating the bench press as their personal lounge chair, we’ve all encountered THAT person. But, let’s make sure we’re never them! Here's a refresher on gym etiquette if some of us have forgotten.

1. Wipe Your Sweat, Not Your Sins

You wouldn’t appreciate lying down on a bench soaked in someone else’s hard-earned sweat, so don’t inflict that horror on the next person. Most gyms provide sanitising wipes or spray—use them. If you’re a heavy sweater, maybe bring your own small towel.

2. The Dumbbell Rack is Not a Personal Space Zone

Photograph: (Photo by Greg Rosenke on Unsplash )

Want to grab some dumbbells? Cool. Want to do your entire set standing in front of the rack so no one else can get to them? Not cool. Step back a few feet, do your thing, and let others access their weights without having to awkwardly squeeze past you.

3. Silence of the Grunts

Grunting is a controversial topic. But if people start looking around as if they’ve entered a zoo, you might want to dial it down. It’s great to push yourself, but there’s a fine line between exertion and sounding like you’re giving birth to a kettlebell.

4. Social Butterflies, Please Fly Away

The gym is a place to de-stress for many, and while some chit-chat is fine, treating it like a high school reunion is a major no-no. If someone has their earphones in, it’s a universal sign for "not now." Also, having a full-on catch-up in front of a machine that someone is waiting to use is rude. The only exception is if you see someone struggling and they’re clearly open to interaction, a friendly tip or a spot is always appreciated. Just read the room—or in this case, the gym.

5. The Resting Bench is for Resting, Not Texting

Photograph: (Getty images)

There’s something about gym benches that make people think they’re sitting in their living room. If you’re between sets, fair enough. But if you’re scrolling through Instagram for 10 minutes, I promise you, your gains won’t come from liking cat videos. If you're resting longer than a couple of minutes, let someone else work in.

6. Rack Your Weights, You're Not Special

There’s a unique breed of gym-goer who treats re-racking weights like it’s someone else’s job. It’s not. If you lifted it, you can return it. No one wants to hunt for matching dumbbells or spend their session unloading someone else’s 200kg ego off the bar.

7. Personal Space - A Gym Rarity

Gyms get busy, but there’s an unspoken rule about giving people space. Standing too close while someone’s deadlifting? Creepy. Hovering behind someone waiting for them to finish? Even creepier. Give people a buffer zone; no one likes feeling like they're about to be tackled while squatting.

8. Do Not Steal Someone’s Equipment Mid-Set

It seems like common sense, yet it happens all the time. Someone turns away for a second, and their dumbbells, resistance bands, or barbell clips vanish. If something is next to someone, ask before grabbing it. It’s not the Hunger Games; no need to steal to survive.

9. Don’t Be a “Coach” Unless Asked

Photograph: (Photo by Sergio Kian on Unsplash )

This one’s for the self-proclaimed fitness gurus out there. Offering unsolicited advice is rarely welcomed. Unless someone is genuinely in danger of injuring themselves, leave them be. Nothing kills confidence faster than an unsolicited “Actually, you should do it this way.” If they want help, they’ll ask.

At the end of the day, gym etiquette boils down to basic decency, common sense, and a little bit of spatial awareness. Follow these unwritten rules, and you’ll not only make your workouts more enjoyable but also contribute to a more positive gym atmosphere for everyone. And remember, no matter how much weight you’re lifting, the real flex is having good manners!