L’Oréal Professionnel’s Global Creative Contributors are redefining the future of hair

For over a century, L’Oréal Professionnel has shaped how the world thinks about professional hair. From pioneering salon innovation in 1909 to continuously reimagining creativity through science, technology, and craft, the brand has remained ahead of the curve. Now, it is making a decisive shift; one that signals not just where hair is today, but where it is heading next.

Advertisment

Enter the Global Creative Contributors: L’Oréal Professionnel’s first-ever collective of long-term creative partners, chosen not to endorse the brand, but to actively build its future.

From ambassadors to contributors

This new global crew marks a clear departure from traditional brand ambassadorship. The Global Creative Contributors are not the faces of campaigns; instead, they are collaborators, educators, and co-creators who bring a 360-degree understanding of the hair industry today.

Spanning salon artistry, education, celebrity styling, editorial, backstage, digital platforms, and social media, the contributors reflect the evolving realities of modern hairdressing. Each brings a distinct expertise, but together they form a global ecosystem of talent united by technical excellence, creative capabilities, and a deep respect for the craft.

Advertisment

“With the Global Creative Contributors, we partner with the industry’s most innovative and avant-garde talents worldwide—not as ambassadors, but as contributors,” says Claire Le Bleis, Global Brand President, L’Oréal Professionnel. “As a brand driven by innovation and market-making, our ambition is to explore what’s ahead of the curve and help shape the future of professional hair.”

A collective that mirrors the industry’s diversity

The strength of the Global Creative Contributors lies in their diversity—of geography, discipline, and perspective. From red carpets to runways, salons to social feeds, this collective embodies the many worlds hair now inhabits.

Among them is Malcolm Marquez, whose sculptural, art-led approach has earned him a place on the Dazed 100 list and a client roster that includes Rihanna, Doechii, and Christina Aguilera. “This relationship is an exciting opportunity to explore new worlds as an artist,” he shares.

India is represented on the global stage by Amit Thakur, one of the country’s most influential celebrity hairstylists, known for crafting cinematic yet effortless hair moments. From Alia Bhatt’s Cannes debut to Milan Fashion Week for Gucci and the Met Gala, Thakur’s work bridges precision and emotion. “Representing India worldwide brings me back to my beginnings–my roots, and the years of passion and hard work that have shaped this moment,” he says. Thakur is also the founder of Mane Masters, through which he has trained hundreds of students globally.

Where fashion, celebrities and culture intersect

Several contributors sit at the intersection of fashion, celebrity, and cultural impact. Ben Gregory, the UK-based session stylist and colourist, is behind some of the most talked-about hair moments in recent years — from Dua Lipa’s viral ‘Cherry Cola’ transformation to Ryan Gosling’s post-Barbie return to sandy blonde.

In the US, Brandon Pietsch has built a reputation for modern, lived-in colour and elevated polish, most recently setting the tone for 2026 with Ariana Grande’s ‘rich brunette’ look at the Critics' Choice Awards. “This feels like everything I’ve worked for is finally aligning,” he reflects.

Celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez, whose work spans Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande, brings a meticulous yet sensual approach to red-carpet hair. Alongside him, Jawara Wauchope, Senior Beauty Editor-at-Large at i-D, blends editorial edge with cultural storytelling shaped by his runway and magazine legacy, with clients including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Serena Williams, and Bella Hadid.

Fashion-forward artistry also finds expression through contributors such as Kevin Jacotot, the Paris-based hairstylist and creator of the accessories label Headpeace& hat. His work extends across avant-garde fashion houses such as Weinsanto and Charles de Vilmorin, as well as film and music projects including Lenny Kravitz’s Let It Ride music video.

Alongside him is Cyndia Harvey, the Jamaican-born, London-based stylist and a British Fashion Council Changemakers Prize recipient. She is celebrated for her bold, experimental approach to hair and a deep commitment to inclusive beauty. Her client roster ranges from FKA twigs and Naomi Campbell to global fashion houses such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

The collective also includes Mustafa Yanaz, the New York–based hairstylist known for his conceptual, sculptural approach that blends old-world heritage with modern surrealism. With a background in education at Toni & Guy and collaborations with fashion houses such as Versace, Chanel, and Jacquemus, Yanaz brings a deeply artistic and editorial lens to contemporary hair culture.

Joining him is Jack Martin, the globally celebrated colourist renowned for his advanced grey-blending and transformative colour-correction techniques. With decades of experience and an international education footprint, Martin has become a reference point for precision-led, natural-looking colour work worldwiCreativity with purpose

Together, the Global Creative Contributors will co-develop content, professional insights, and global hair events, powered by L’Oréal Professionnel’s scientific and technological expertise. Their shared mission is clear: decode trends, spotlight professional gestures, and translate innovation into actionable tools for hair professionals worldwide.

From Brazil, Washington Nunnes brings a vision of quiet luxury and salon excellence, translating refined aesthetics into education, stage work, and global projects that elevate professional hairdressing.

“Being part of this team means having the freedom to create, the responsibility to educate, and the pride of representing a brand that deeply respects our profession,” says Nunnes.

In an industry evolving faster than ever, L’Oréal Professionnel’s Global Creative Contributors aren’t just responding to change; they’re shaping it. And in doing so, they’re redefining what it truly means to lead the future of hair.

Education, digital influence, and the next generation

Education sits at the heart of this new creative model. Contributors such as Min Kim, a master colourist and global educator who has trained over 300,000 stylists across 20 countries, are helping redefine how knowledge is shared within the industry. “It’s inspiring to collaborate on the future of hair colour with a brand that has shaped so much of our creative landscape,” she notes.

Digital-first educators Jacob Habib Khan and Devi Mark are also reshaping how hair professionals learn today—through accessible, high-impact content that demystifies technique while fostering confidence and community.

Meanwhile, Adina Pignatare, a L’Oréal Professionnel advocate for over five years, represents the bridge between technical mastery and modern education. Known for her expertise in dimensional colour and foil placement, she plays a key role in empowering stylists through hands-on workshops, digital education, and content-led growth strategies.













