Holi Hacks To Protect Your Skin And Hair That Go Beyond Coconut Oil

If you love Holi, you already know it’s the ultimate day of colour, fun, and chaos. But as much as we adore the vibrant gulaal, the aftermath? Not so much. Dry, brittle hair, stained skin, and irritation that lingers way past the party? No, thank you. The good news is, a few strategic hacks can help you enjoy the festival without sacrificing your skin and hair health.

1. The Hairspray Trick

Let’s talk sunscreen first because as usual, it’s non-negotiable. A high-SPF, waterproof sunscreen is your skin’s best friend, but Holi demands extra reinforcements. Enter: hairspray. Sounds crazy, but a light mist over your sunscreen helps create a protective barrier that prevents colour from settling into your pores. Just don’t make it a daily habit—this is strictly a Holi-only hack!

Try: Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Silicone Sunscreen Gel and Wella Professionals EIMI Mistify Me Strong Hair Spray.

2. The Baby Powder Scalp Trick

Your scalp is the first place where colours settle, making post-Holi hair wash a nightmare. A quick dusting of baby powder before heading out creates a barrier that prevents colours from sticking to your roots.

Try: Johnson's Baby Powder.

3. Gel-Based Moisturiser Instead Of Cream

If you've noticed, gel-based moisturisers usually form a thin film over your skin. Meanwhile, heavy creams trap colour, making it harder to remove. Swap your regular moisturiser for a gel-based formula—it hydrates without making your skin sticky, so the colour won’t cling as much.

Try: Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly.

4. The Cling Film Nail Saver

Even with nail polish on, Holi colours can stain your cuticles for days. If you really want to go the extra mile, wrap tiny pieces of cling film around your nails before playing—sounds weird, but it works like magic to keep your nails and cuticles stain-free.

5. Moisture Sandwich For Extra Hydration

If your skin gets wrecked after Holi, try this: do an effective triple cleanse routine, which means cleansing balm, face cleanser and a mild exfoliant. Then, apply a hydrating sheet mask while your skin is still damp—it locks in moisture and helps prevent that tight, dry feeling.

Try: Estèe Lauder Advanced Night Repair Micro Cleansing Balm, Dab To Fab Peace Host Cleansing Gel and Asaya Luminous Love Radiance Exfoliating Powder, followed by ILEM Japan Bio-Cellulose Face Mask.

6. The Vaseline And Hair Mask Hack

Your hair takes a serious hit during Holi, thanks to harsh colours and water exposure. Apply good old Vaseline generously along your hairline, parting, and ear edges. Additionally, a coat of heavy-duty hair mask before stepping out helps prevent damage and keeps your strands from soaking up colour like a sponge. Bonus: it also reduces frizz from all the water splashes!

Try: Vaseline Petroleum Jelly and Redken Extreme Strength Builder Plus Mask.

The takeaway? With a little prep and the right hacks, you can go all out this Holi—minus the hair and skin horror stories. So slather on that oil, mist your hairspray, and enjoy the festival without a care! These hacks might sound a little unconventional, but trust me, they make all the difference when it’s time to scrub off the colourful aftermath.