How Ami Patel Fell In Love With This Effortless One-and-Done Skincare Routine

For the modern, urban woman, life moves fast. Between social calendars, and endless Zoom calls, selfcare can often take a backseat. Yet, the skin remains a warrior - battling pollution, stress, and a fast-paced schedule.. Enter Shankara’s Timeless Restorative Skin Elixir, a game-changing formula that blends the best of Ayurvedic tradition with cutting-edge skincare technology to transform the skin from within.

When celebrity stylist Ami Patel first tried the Timeless Restorative Skin Elixir, she wasn’t just impressed—she was hooked. A no-nonsense, one-and-done approach to skin care is what she values, while staying true to her Ayurveda-based skincare choices. Between styling Bollywood’s biggest stars and traveling for fashion weeks, her skin faces constant stress, pollution, and long hours of makeup - making the Shankara Timeless Restorative Skin Elixir a perfect fit.

“I love Ayurvedic products and Shankara has been part of my wellness journey for many years. Within a week of using the Timeless Restorative Skin Elixir, my skin felt more radiant, supple, and plump—like it had rediscovered its inner glow - Ami Patel, Celebrity Stylist”

An Innovative Dual-Chamber Formula

So what makes this elixir truly extraordinary?

It’s the perfect synergy of Actives and Ayurveda. This unique elixir blends the best of both worlds—a water-based Timeless Serum and an oil-based serum - the Kumkumadi Oil. Unlike typical water-based serums that only penetrate the surface, the Timeless Restorative Skin Elixir deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin at every layer.

What truly sets it apart is its innovative dual-chamber formula, ensuring the freshest, most potent blend with every use. One chamber houses the active serum, powered by Citrus Stem Cells and 10% Vitamin C, while the other contains the Kumkumadi oil. When dispensed, these two formulas mix into a fine emulsion just before application, creating a 100% active concentrate that brightens, hydrates, firms, repairs, and nourishes- all in one step. A true luxury in today’s fast-paced world.

The Power of Citrus Stem Cells & Vitamin C

The Timeless Serum features Citrus Stem Cell technology, a breakthrough ingredient that works at a cellular level to repair and regenerate the skin. Extracted from orange peels, these stem cells stimulate collagen production, smooth fine lines, and enhance skin elasticity.

Adding to this powerhouse formula is 10% Vitamin C, a gold-standard ingredient that brightens, evens skin tone, and fights off environmental damage. Whether it's dullness from pollution or the early signs of aging, this potent duo ensures your skin stays radiant and youthful.

The revered Kumkumadi Oil

No conversation about glow-boosting skincare is complete without a nod to Kumkumadi Oil—Ayurveda’s most trusted beauty recipe. With a blend of over 25 potent herbs, this ancient formulation is crafted using the meticulous Taila Paka process, ensuring each drop is packed with skin-loving benefits. Red-gold Saffron, Sandalwood, and Manjistha work in harmony to brighten, nourish, and revive tired, lackluster skin. Think of it as an overnight skin reset, delivering a dewy, golden-hour glow every morning.

Conscience Beauty

Every ingredient in the Shankara range is ethically and sustainably sourced from local farmers to improve their standard of living, ensuring both purity and positive social impact. The brand’s commitment to Ayurvedic wisdom meets scientific innovation makes it a rare gem in the world of luxury skincare. Lovingly crafted in small batches, Shankara's goal is quality over quantity. By donating its revenues to causes like women's empowerment, river revitalisation, and girls' education, through the Art of Living and IAVH Foundations, Shankara is committed to making a positive effect through its social efforts.

Ready to experience a simple yet effective skincare regime for yourself? Discover Shakara's face, body & hair care range for a clean beauty experience.