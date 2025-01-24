Man-Approved Grooming: Hair, Skin And Makeup Tips You Can Actually Use

Gentlemen, we think it's time to rethink grooming! Whether you’re new to makeup or just want to upgrade your hair routine, we’ve got you covered. From flawless skin to a fresh haircut, this guide breaks down everything you need to know—no fancy jargon; just simple, easy-to-follow tips that (hopefully) won't scare you away. Come along as we speak to two industry experts to give you their insider secrets on looking your best!

All About Skin

First up, we spoke to Celeb Makeup Artist, Hinal Dattani. She explains what exactly it is that men's skin needs and suggests a super simple skincare routine to get you started off, "When it comes to skincare, a man's skin is different as compared to a woman's, in terms of texture and thickness. A male-specific skincare line is something I highly recommend you invest in. Wash your face well, moisturise and layer it with a sunscreen. Try using an under-eye cream at night. Icing that handsome face once in a while works wonders. Most importantly, please do not miss washing your face after a long day!"

Let's see what she has to say to men who would like to try their hand at using makeup as an enhancing tool, "When it comes to men’s makeup, I believe less is more. Evening out the skin tone with just a layer of concealer (once you have your shade bang on) works well. Additionally, I strongly suggest soft contouring to give your face that depth and sharpness. How you'd like to use makeup is a very personal choice. Wear it just the way you like it, beauty's got no rulebook! There's nothing we would love to see more than men owning their beauty game. Make it a part of your everyday routine if you wish to, without thinking twice, because beauty is here for everyone to feel and look their very best selves."

Master Your Mane

Next, we sat down with Celeb Hairstylist, Gautam Arora to get the low-down on what you should be doing with your hair to look like a real knockout. "When selecting your hairstyle, remember: the goal is to become the best version of yourself. Work with your natural hair texture and parting rather than against it. Choose a length and shape that complements your face structure, and invest in the right styling products to enhance your hair's natural qualities. At the end of the day, the only style icon you need to follow is you."

We also asked him about what trends we can expect to see this year in men's hair, "In 2025, the spotlight is on authenticity and embracing your natural look. Expect to see a rise in natural hair partings, enhanced textures, and a celebration of curls and waves. The shift is clear—moving away from sharp skin fades and leaning towards more relaxed, textured hairstyles with effortless flow. Take inspiration from Timothée Chalamet’s signature style—cool, effortless, and undeniably stylish. Yet, if timeless appeal is what you seek, the classic textured side part, reminiscent of Johnny Depp in the '90s, remains a top choice. It’s an evergreen look, that looks sophisticated, while still allowing you to experiment with a little edge."

We hope this acted as the pep-talk you needed to try out a new hairstyle, or grab those makeup products that you've been eyeing for a while. This year, let's not forget, grooming is the highest form of self-love, and self-respect.