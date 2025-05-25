Mum’s Secret Cabinet: 7 Indian Ingredients Beauty Needs To Wake Up To

The beauty industry has raided the Indian pantry and come out with shiny bottles of turmeric serums, ginseng creams, and shilajit-infused everything. Cute. But while they’ve been riding that wave, they’ve overlooked some of the real MVPs—ingredients your mum and grandmum swore by long before skincare had 10 steps. It’s time to give these unsung heroes the limelight they deserve.

1. Kokum Butter

What is it?

Extracted from kokum seeds, this lightweight butter is rich in essential fatty acids and deeply hydrates without clogging pores.

What is it good for?

Dry skin, cracked heels, chapped lips, and flaky elbows.

How to use it:

For soft, smooth skin, try Juicy Chemistry’s Kokum & Myrrh Body Butter. If you prefer DIY, melt pure kokum butter (available in organic stores like Vanalaya) and mix it with almond oil to create a custom body balm.

2. Manjistha

What is it?

A bright red Ayurvedic root known for its detoxifying properties.

What is it good for?

It purifies blood, reduces pigmentation, and delivers an even-toned glow.

How to use it:

Use Forest Essentials' Advanced Eternal Youth Formula with manjistha for that luxe touch. For a DIY face mask, mix manjistha powder with rose water and apply weekly to brighten dull skin.

3. Ratanjot

What is it?

A vibrant herb traditionally used in oils and natural dyes.

What is it good for?

Adds a subtle red tint to lips and hair while soothing the scalp and reducing inflammation.

How to use it:

Warm a spoonful of coconut oil with ratanjot sticks (available online) to create a rich, ruby-hued hair oil. Cool it, strain it, and use it weekly for a natural tint and shine.

4. Vetiver

What is it?

The roots of the vetiver plant, celebrated for their cooling and calming properties.

What is it good for?

Soothing inflamed skin, refreshing tired bodies, and calming heat rashes.

How to use it:

Use Kama Ayurveda’s Vetiver Water as a natural toner. Alternatively, soak vetiver roots in water overnight and spritz the infused water on your skin throughout the day for instant hydration.

5. Amla

What is it?

Indian gooseberry, a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants.

What is it good for?

Strengthens hair, boosts shine, and slows greying. Bonus: Enhances skin elasticity.

How to use it:

Mix amla powder with yogurt for a nourishing hair mask or opt for Mamaearth’s Amla Hair Oil for a no-fuss solution.

6. Kalonji

What is it?

Black seeds (kalonji) packed with essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties.

What is it good for?

Strengthens hair roots, fights dandruff, and helps combat premature greying.

How to use it:

Make hair oil by heating black seed oil with fenugreek seeds, then massage it into your scalp weekly. Alternatively, Soulflower Cold-Pressed Kalonji Oil is an excellent store-bought option.

7. Babchi